Calling All Makers: Vendor & Sponsor Applications Open for Central Oregon’s Longest-Running Holiday Gift Faire

(Photo by Leo Fremonti)

Central Oregon’s most beloved holiday market is back for its 17th year, and vendor and sponsor applications are now open. The Locavore Holiday Gift Faire, hosted by Central Oregon Locavore Nonprofit, will take place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bend.

This one-day-only event has become a community tradition, drawing thousands of holiday shoppers eager to skip the big-box stores and find something truly unique. From handcrafted jewelry, original artwork, and textiles to small-batch foods, herbal soaps, woodworks, and whimsical holiday treats, the faire is a showcase of the best gifts Central Oregon has to offer.

Why Vendors Apply:

The Gift Faire draws thousands of holiday shoppers in a single day, offering vendors unmatched visibility during the busiest season of the year. Last year’s event featured more than 70 vendors — from Megan Marie Myers Art and Holm Made Toffee Co. to Sisters Hats & Co. and Wild Moon Jewelry.

Why Sponsors Join:

Sponsorship offers businesses the chance to connect with both sides of this event:

70+ local vendors & makers (B2B opportunities)

Thousands of holiday shoppers (B2C visibility)

Logo placement in press releases, social media, email campaigns, signage, and VIP promotions

Alignment with a 17-year community tradition that keeps holiday dollars circulating locally

“This is more than a holiday market,” said Nicole Timm-Branch, executive director of Locavore. “It’s a way to celebrate creativity, support small businesses, and strengthen Central Oregon food and maker economy. Sponsors and vendors alike are helping to build something bigger than a shopping day — they’re part of a holiday tradition that makes Bend unique.”

The event again includes the popular VIP Shopping Hour (9-10am), ready for sponsorship and features early access, closer parking, lighter crowds, and complimentary coffee and pastries. VIP tickets are $25 and limited to 100 shoppers, with all proceeds benefiting Locavore’s Local Food Producer Resiliency Fund.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Location: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd. VIP Access: 9-10am ($25 ticket, limited to 100 tickets)

9-10am ($25 ticket, limited to 100 tickets) General Entry: 10am-3pm (free admission, family-friendly)

Application Information:

Vendors are directed to apply here >> forms.gle/5fjmnrL2mnzJtR4M9. Interested businesses are encouraged to email niki@centraloregonlocavore.org and for more information, please visit secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/MXXP5qozflMxj-YsFqTjXA.

About Central Oregon Locavore:

Central Oregon Locavore is a nonprofit marketplace and community hub dedicated to connecting people with fresh, locally produced food and supporting the region’s farmers, ranchers, and artisans.

centraloregonlocavore.org