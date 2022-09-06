Calling All Motorcycle Riders & Golfers for the 20th Annual 9-11 Memorial Rally at Crooked River Ranch September 9-10

(Photo | Courtesty of Oregon Veteran’s Motorcycle Association)

Oregon Veteran’s Motorcycle Association (OVMA) is excited to host the 20th Annual 9-11 Rally. The Golf Tournament will be at Crooked River Ranch Golf Club Friday September 9 and we are seeking golfers and sponsors. Sign-ups at 8am.

There will be a Texas Hold-Em Tournament Friday Evening at Charlie’s Big Dog Saloon. Cards Fly at 7pm.

n Saturday, a Poker Run will begin at the Northside Bar and Grill in Bend, continue through Central Oregon and finish at Charlie’s Big Dog Saloon in Crooked River Ranch. Festivities there will include vendors, raffles, auctions and bike games. We are also drawing the winning raffle ticket for a 1985 Harley Davidson Tour Glide.

“We’re proud of our 20th year holding the 9-11 Memorial Rally and supporting Central Oregon Veterans and First Responders,” Ray Rose says. “Last year OVMA raised about $18,000 at this event. We made contributions to the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch, Deschutes County Search and Rescue, Oregon Fire Service Honor Guard, Patriot Pinups of and helped Veterans in need through the year. This year we have added the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association as a Beneficiary.

To enter a golf team or provide a sponsorship, contact Steve Meyer at 541-848-7763 or oscar@bendbroadband.com

For more sponsorship opportunities, contact Ray Rose at president@ovma-state.com.

There’s still tee times and sponsorships available, but they’re going fast, says Meyer. “Our members are visiting local businesses and promoting the event in the community, so don’t delay, get signed up today!”

A big THANKS to all the businesses that have hosted and/or sponsored our Rally.

facebook.com/OregonVeteransMotorcycleAssociation.state