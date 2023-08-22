Calling All Motorcycle Riders & Golfers

Oregon Veteran’s Motorcycle Association (OVMA) is excited to host the 21st Annual 9-11 Rally. The Golf Tournament will be at Crooked River Ranch Golf Club Friday September 8 and we are seeking golfers and sponsors. Check in at 8am.

There will be a Texas Hold-Em Tournament Friday Evening at Charlie’s Big Dog Saloon. Cards Fly at 7pm.

On Saturday, a Poker Run will begin at the Northside Bar and Grill in Bend, continue through Central Oregon and finish at Charlie’s Big Dog Saloon in Crooked River Ranch. Festivities will include Vendors, Raffles, Auctions, and Bike Games. We are also drawing the winning raffle ticket for a 2003 Harley Davidson Sportster 883 Hugger.

“We’re proud that this is our 21st year of the 9-11 Memorial Rally supporting Central Oregon Veterans and First Responders,” Ray Rose says. “Last year OVMA raised about $18,000 at this event. We made contributions to the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch, Deschutes County Search and Rescue, Oregon Fire Service Honor Guard, Patriot Pinups, Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and helped Veterans in need throughout the year.

To enter a golf team or provide a sponsorship, contact Steve Meyer at 541-848-7763 or oscar@bendbroadband.com.

For more sponsorship opportunities, contact Ray Rose at president@ovma-state.com.

“We need golfers and sponsors,” says Meyer. “Our members are visiting local businesses and promoting the event in the community, so don’t delay, get signed up today!”

A big THANKS to all the businesses that have hosted and/or sponsored our Rally.

facebook.com/OregonVeteransMotorcycleAssociation.state