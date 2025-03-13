Calling On a Reliable Plumber in Reading, PA For a New House Construction

When building a new house, or restoring an older home, several factors need to be planned upfront such as the plumbing and other primary systems to be installed. A freshwater supply placement including the lines, plumbing vents, and the sewer and drain pipes should be within a reasonable distance.

The further the connections are from the primary supply line can impact the water pressure. This won’t be something you can determine until the house construction is complete. A proactive measure is to install a water pressure regulator when planning the plumbing.

A water pressure regulator allows homeowners to adjust the level in case there are concerns with a low pressure without the need to rework the plumbing lines after the fact.

A qualified plumber in Reading should make the necessary adjustments to avoid having the system set too low or too high. This can lead to damaged appliances and taps.

What To Know When Setting Up Plumbing for a New House

A professional plumbing company is indispensable when building a new home and arranging the lines and drains along with the fixtures, faucets, and drains.

It’s wise to not only have a reputable plumber help you plan the layout of the new system but install a water pressure regulator to ensure you maintain a balance between high and low pressure.

Here are a few other tips these experts recommend when laying out the plumbing for a new house or when restoring an older property.

Shut-off valves

The last thing you consider is that a problem will develop with brand new plumbing. In fact, complications can develop and damage can incur if the system is not adequately maintained over time.

To make repairs more straightforward and have better control when an issue develops, it’s recommended to ensure each individual connection has a shut-off valve. You can then shut the water down directly from the affected area without turning off the main water supply.

Each sink should consist of a valve for the hot- and cold-water supply. The bathroom toilet, tub, and shower as well as all water-based appliances should have their own valve in an area that’s readily accessible.

You want to avoid having shut-off in a tight crawl space, instead, considering the garage as an ideal location if an urgent situation were to arise. Visit – Rerouting water pipes: Bathroom plumbing : Handy Mandy – for tips on rerouting water pipes for a bathroom restoration.

Plumbing needs

When planning the plumbing layout for a new property or a restored older home, it’s essential to consider current needs as well as those you may have in the future. You will need plumbing, drain lines, and sewer set up for the kitchen, bath, and laundry, but moving forward these needs may increase.

A quality and reliable plumber has extensive knowledge and expertise to guide you through the planning phase and will advise on potential concerns down the road you’ll want to be prepared for. This can save much time and substantial costs from having to make changes later.

Despite not having a need now for a water softener, it makes sense to have the connections readily available if you later want to add one. Again, these should be easily accessible, like in the laundry room which can accommodate the system and make inspections and upkeep straightforward.

The outdoor installation

Many people are focused on the interior plumbing when building a house and often overlook what they may need for the outdoors. You want to ensure to have plenty of faucet connections around the perimeter, with the recommendation to have one on each side of the house.

Another oversight is the eventual patio addition for which many people choose to incorporate an outside kitchen area for entertaining. With this space, plumbing will be integral to optimal efficiency and function.

In that same vein, more people are putting in pools due to the ever-increasing extreme temperatures in the summer and also add sprinkler systems to keep the grass thriving.

These lines should be run while the house is constructed to avoid the expense and frustration that comes with upgrades or renovations in the future.

Even if you don’t take advantage of these lines, they can add to the property value as prospective homebuyers will appreciate the advantage these connections offer them. Go here for design tips for your plumbing system.

Final Thought

Professional plumbing contractors in Reading, PA, strive to advise and help homeowners arrange a system for their new house or restore property that will not only answer all their existing needs but accommodate their future lifestyle.

It can be quite expensive and cumbersome to try to upgrade a system later down the road when the lines are no longer readily accessible. The right plumber will help you consider options and ideas you might be overlooking.