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CAMP Clinics

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By on E-Headlines, Healthy Communities

Companion Animal Medical Project (CAMP) is hosting a FREE “Sick Pet” Clinic, Thursday 23, 8am-12pm in La Pine at Kimball’s Feed Store. Appointments are REQUIRED.

This clinic is intended to support pet-owners unable to access veterinary care due to financial constraints thanks to @bissell and @duffield.

Our licensed veterinarian team will provide care/treatments for a range of needs and issues- including but not limited to:

  • Cheat Grass Removal
  • Allergies/Skin Issues
  • Abscess/Wound care
  • GI/Gastro
  • Lameness/Arthritis
  • Eye/Ears
  • +

For diagnosis of Diabetes, Thyroid, etc, please bring recent records and  bloodwork (within the six months). We have partnered with local veterinary hospitals to provide bloodwork, X-rays (as recommended) at a discounted price for the owners. Bloodwork/X-rays will not be covered by CAMP. Owner will need to take records to their veterinarian as recommended.

To schedule an appointment or ask questions regarding services, please email: carol@campclinics.org SPACES ARE LIMITED and appointments REQUIRED. We will have a waitlist as needed for additional appointments if time allows.

Companion Animal Medical Project (CAMP) Outreach & Clinic Schedule

campclinics.org 

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Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

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