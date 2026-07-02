CAMP Clinics

Companion Animal Medical Project (CAMP) is hosting a FREE “Sick Pet” Clinic, Thursday 23, 8am-12pm in La Pine at Kimball’s Feed Store. Appointments are REQUIRED.

This clinic is intended to support pet-owners unable to access veterinary care due to financial constraints thanks to @bissell and @duffield.

Our licensed veterinarian team will provide care/treatments for a range of needs and issues- including but not limited to:

Cheat Grass Removal

Allergies/Skin Issues

Abscess/Wound care

GI/Gastro

Lameness/Arthritis

Eye/Ears

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For diagnosis of Diabetes, Thyroid, etc, please bring recent records and bloodwork (within the six months). We have partnered with local veterinary hospitals to provide bloodwork, X-rays (as recommended) at a discounted price for the owners. Bloodwork/X-rays will not be covered by CAMP. Owner will need to take records to their veterinarian as recommended.

To schedule an appointment or ask questions regarding services, please email: carol@campclinics.org SPACES ARE LIMITED and appointments REQUIRED. We will have a waitlist as needed for additional appointments if time allows.

Companion Animal Medical Project (CAMP) Outreach & Clinic Schedule

campclinics.org