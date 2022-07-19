Camp Fire Central Oregon Ramps Up Volunteer Counselor Recruitment

(Photo | Courtesy of Camp Fire Central Oregon)

Tumalo Day Camp, an outdoor youth program, is actively ramping up efforts to recruit volunteer counselors for its third summer session, August 22-26. The camp, which for 33 summers has been offered by Camp Fire Central Oregon at beautiful Tumalo State Park in Tumalo, is unique in that it has always recruited volunteers, as opposed to paid staff.

And that’s been intentional. The spirit of volunteerism helps ensure that its counselors bring key values to the table, specifically values around giving back, an intrinsic appreciation for working with youth, and a genuine respect for this outdoor camp.

However, in spite of the success and longevity of this camp program, volunteers this year have been harder to come by, according to Kecia Kubota, Camp Fire Central Oregon’s executive director. The program’s challenges in finding volunteers aligns with the hiring struggles many organizations and nonprofits are facing throughout the United States.

“Particularly for the August session — the last of three total sessions that we offer — there’s simply been a shortage of volunteers, and yet camp is totally booked,” Kubota says. “We’d love for anyone who feels moved to volunteer to please consider the unique and very impactful experience of serving as a camp counselor for Tumalo Day Camp and apply now. What’s more, kids of guardians who volunteer can go to camp for free.”

A core number of volunteers have returned year after year to serve as counselors. Drawn to helping youth thrive and spending five summer days running camp activities along the bank of the Deschutes River, under Tumalo State Park’s pines, volunteer counselors head up a small group of campers. Under their leadership, kids play games, sing camp songs, take easy hikes, experience nature, participate in camp traditions, do arts and crafts, and make camp food, friendships and lifelong memories — all in a safe, empowering setting.

“We train and support our volunteers in Camp Fire activities, but the counselors also bring their own talents, skills and fun ideas to the table and roll those out,” Kubota says. “Importantly, we ask that in whatever they do, they’re aligned with Camp Fire’s mission, which is connecting youth to the outdoors, others and themselves. The volunteers who come truly embrace this mission along with the exciting challenge of serving youth throughout that week. Many of our volunteers come back year after year because they say it’s very impactful, even life-changing.”

Please note that all volunteers are expected to pass a background check. For more information about volunteering, please see the position description: campfireco.org/volunteer/#tdc. Tumalo Day Camp details are available at: campfireco.org/tdc.

About Camp Fire Central Oregon:

Founded in 1910, Camp Fire is a national organization that actively engages youth and teens in building essential skills for life. Camp Fire Central Oregon has been a local leader in youth development since 1916. The organization provides co-ed out-of-school time, teen service and leadership, camp and environmental programs. Young people want to shape the world. Camp Fire provides the opportunity to help them find their spark, lift their voice, and discover who they are.

