Camp Tamarack Offering Wednesday Day Camp

Camp Tamarack’s Wednesday Day Camp this fall is for grades 1-5 and runs September 23-November 4. Every Wednesday, campers will enjoy games, arts and crafts and exploring our forests.

Since Bend-LaPine isn’t having virtual school on Wednesdays, Camp Tamarack, which typically provides Outdoor School for all local 5th-graders, is now providing this day camp opportunity for 30 kids each week this fall.

Location: Camp Tamarack

Time: 9:30am-3pm

Ages: 1st-5th grade

Cost: $90; lunch and snacks provided

Transportation in Camp Tamarack’s vans is offered from the Lowe’s parking lot in Bend.

8:30am pick-up

4pm drop-off

$20 round-trip cost



Campers will participate in an age-appropriate itinerary for the day, potentially including the following:

Canoeing

Arts and Crafts

Archery

Sports (dodgeball, kickball, GAGA ball)

Board games

Scavenger hunts

Community building / SEL

Exploring our forests

Skits and camp songs

Due to our limited capacity, we are limiting registration to two Wednesdays per camper.

More info can be found on the website, camptamarack.com.