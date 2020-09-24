Camp Tamarack Offering Wednesday Day Camp

Camp Tamarack’s Wednesday Day Camp this fall is for grades 1-5 and runs September 23-November 4. Every Wednesday, campers will enjoy games, arts and crafts and exploring our forests.
Since Bend-LaPine isn’t having virtual school on Wednesdays, Camp Tamarack, which typically provides Outdoor School for all local 5th-graders, is now providing this day camp opportunity for 30 kids each week this fall.
Location: Camp Tamarack
Time: 9:30am-3pm
Ages: 1st-5th grade
Cost: $90; lunch and snacks provided
Transportation in Camp Tamarack’s vans is offered from the Lowe’s parking lot in Bend.
- 8:30am pick-up
- 4pm drop-off
- $20 round-trip cost
Campers will participate in an age-appropriate itinerary for the day, potentially including the following:
- Canoeing
- Arts and Crafts
- Archery
- Sports (dodgeball, kickball, GAGA ball)
- Board games
- Scavenger hunts
- Community building / SEL
- Exploring our forests
- Skits and camp songs
Due to our limited capacity, we are limiting registration to two Wednesdays per camper.
More info can be found on the website, camptamarack.com.