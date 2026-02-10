CamPAH! Returns February 14-15 as a Deaf-Centric Adaptive Snowsports Camp for Youth

(Photo courtesy of Oregon Adaptive Sports)

Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS) will host CamPAH!, a deaf-centric adaptive snowsports camp for Deaf and Hard of Hearing youth, on February 14-15. Traditionally held at Hoodoo Ski Area over President’s Day weekend, CamPAH! will take place at Mt. Bachelor this season due to low snow conditions.

CamPAH! serves Deaf and Hard of Hearing youth athletes ages 10–19 who want to learn or improve their skiing or snowboarding skills in an environment designed specifically for visual communication and cultural connection. The camp operates entirely in American Sign Language, with volunteer coaches who are fluent in ASL and are Deaf, CODA, and/or professional interpreters, ensuring direct communication and meaningful access on snow.

Since its founding in 2013, CamPAH! has supported nearly 200 Deaf and Hard of Hearing youth athletes as they begin and continue their snowsports journeys. Founded with leadership from Cara Frank, development director at Oregon Adaptive Sports, the program was created to establish a Deaf-friendly space on the mountain where access is foundational rather than accommodated.

The program’s name, CamPAH!, reflects the ASL sign “PAH,” which conveys a sense of “finally” or “success at last” in an upbeat, celebratory way. That meaning echoes the experience many athletes and families describe — the impact of participating in a program where communication access is built in, not adapted as an afterthought.

CamPAH! continues to demonstrate the importance of Deaf-centered instruction and culturally responsive access in outdoor recreation. Parents consistently point to both skill progression and confidence gained through the program.

“You all did an amazing job. I can’t stop talking about the positive impact this had on my son. He engaged in a different and more sophisticated way, and his skiing skills improved over the weekend. We came for exposure to Deaf culture and to try something new — I didn’t expect him to love skiing, love his teachers, and grow so much. Now he wants to do it every weekend. We can’t wait to come back next year.”

~ Parent of CamPAH participant

CamPAH! is one of the few Deaf-centric adaptive snowsports camps of its kind in the United States and highlights the value of culturally responsive programming and community-led access in outdoor recreation.

Media are welcome to attend portions of the weekend to observe programming and connect with organizers. Please note that the camp operates entirely in ASL, and advance coordination is required to ensure respectful access for athletes and families.

oregonadaptivesports.org/sport/campah