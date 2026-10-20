Can Someone Else File a Personal Injury Claim on Your Behalf if You Cannot Do It Yourself?

Los Angeles is a major city in Southern California, known for its diverse communities, busy roads, and extensive urban development. Accidents in these environments can result in serious injuries that leave victims unable to manage their daily responsibilities independently. When an injured person is hospitalized or unable to communicate, their family may struggle to manage medical expenses, insurance communications, and other responsibilities while supporting their recovery.

In such situations, another person may be able to file or pursue a personal injury claim on the injured person’s behalf. However, the appropriate person and legal procedure depend on the injured person’s ability to make decisions, the nature of their injuries, and the circumstances of the claim. A temporary medical limitation, a severe brain injury, and the death of an injured person may each involve different legal requirements.

Understanding these legal options can help families determine how to protect the injured person’s interests and pursue compensation. An experienced law firm like The Capital Law Firm in Los Angeles can guide families through the claims process and help them understand the steps involved in seeking compensation.

When an Injured Person Cannot Manage a Claim

A serious injury may leave someone unconscious, physically incapacitated, or unable to understand important legal decisions. Although the injured person may still have the right to seek compensation, someone else may need legal authority to help manage the process.

The legal approach depends on the situation. A person who is temporarily hospitalized may still be able to authorize an attorney to communicate with insurers. Someone who lacks the legal capacity to make decisions may require a court-authorized representative, depending on applicable law.

Family members should not assume that being a spouse, parent, adult child, or sibling automatically gives them authority to make legal decisions for an injured adult. Confirming who can act on the injured person’s behalf can prevent delays and disputes.

The Role of a Legal Representative

A personal injury attorney can investigate the accident, gather evidence, communicate with insurance companies, and prepare the claim. However, the attorney must have proper authorization to represent the injured person.

If the person cannot provide informed instructions because of a serious cognitive impairment, additional legal steps may be necessary. Depending on the circumstances, a guardian or conservator appointed through the court may be able to make certain decisions or manage legal matters for the injured person.

The exact process depends on the person’s condition, existing legal documents, and the type of decision involved. Medical records may help explain the person’s limitations, but medical incapacity and legal incapacity are not necessarily identical.

Evidence Needed to Support the Claim

Whether the injured person acts independently or through an authorized representative, the claim generally requires evidence connecting the accident to the injuries and financial losses.

Important records may include:

Accident reports and photographs of the scene.

Medical records, diagnoses, and treatment plans.

Witness statements and available video footage.

Bills for medical care, rehabilitation, and related expenses.

Employment records showing missed work or reduced earning capacity.

Documentation of the representative’s legal authority, when required.

Preserving this information early can help establish what happened and demonstrate how the injury affects the person’s life. Families should also keep records of communications with insurance companies and avoid signing settlement documents without understanding their consequences.

Deadlines and Settlement Approval

Personal injury claims are subject to filing deadlines, and the applicable period depends on the type of claim, the parties involved, and other legal factors. California generally imposes a two-year statute of limitations on many personal injury actions under Code of Civil Procedure § 335.1, although exceptions can apply.

A claim brought on behalf of a minor or an adult who lacks legal capacity may involve additional rules. Certain settlements involving minors or legally incapacitated individuals may require court approval. Waiting until the injured person fully recovers before seeking legal guidance can risk losing important evidence or missing a deadline.

Key Points To Remember

Another person may be able to help pursue a personal injury claim when the injured individual cannot act independently.

Family relationships alone do not always provide legal authority to make decisions for an injured adult.

Attorneys, guardians, or conservators may have different roles depending on the circumstances.

Medical records and documentation of legal authority can be important.

California Code of Civil Procedure § 335.1 generally provides a two-year deadline for many personal injury claims, but exceptions may apply.