Can The Vancouver Whitecaps Rescue Their MLS Season?

The 2022 MLS season is a third of the way through with 11 games played, and it is starting to look like it could be a long, arduous season for loyal Vancouver Whitecaps supporters. The Whitecaps currently prop up the Western Conference, which would be a bitter pill to swallow at the best of times, but the situation is made worse by Montreal flying high in the Eastern Conference, being only one point of the summit.

The Whitecaps started the 2021 season poorly. They won their opening fixture at home to Portland Timbers but finished the first 12 games with a 2-3-7 record; that run included five consecutive defeats, including a 0-4 humbling at home to Real Salt Lake. Then manager Marc Dos Santos went back to the drawing board and looked to be turning things around, with the Whitecaps going unbeaten for eight games, including a trio of victories, before the Whitecaps’ top brass relieved Dos Santos of his duties.

Sartini Starts His Tenure Strongly

In came Vanni Sartini as the acting manager, and the Italian guided the Whitecaps to a 4-1 victory over Real Salt Lake in his first game in charge. The Whitecaps won seven, drew five, and lost two of the 13 games with Sartini at the helm. Whitecaps found themselves in the playoffs, although none of the best online sportsbooks fancied their chances. They were correct to feel like that because Sporting Kansas City brushed aside the Whitecaps 3-1 in the first round.

Whitecaps fans had high hopes for the 2022 MLS season, mainly because their beloved team went unbeaten during preseason. However, six defeats in the opening eight games were far removed from the start Whitecaps expected. The team is unbeaten in their last three outings (two wins and a draw), so perhaps they are turning a corner, but there is still a lot of work to do if they are to navigate their way to the playoff places.

What Is Going Wrong Right Now?

Defensively, the Whitecaps look entirely out of sorts. The team conceded 45 goals in 34 games last season but has already leaked 21 goals in the first 11 games of the campaign. Five of those 11 games have seen the Whitecaps ship three goals or more, which is unacceptable. Sure, the team is missing Maxime Crepeau in goal after transferring to Los Angeles FC, but there is more to a defensive unit than just the goalkeeper.

The team has been dreadful on the road, losing all five fixtures so far. Whitecaps have only scored three goals away from home while conceding 14. Whitecaps were poor away from home last season, too, but only lost five away games all season and managed to pick up 16 points on their travels from 17 games. Sartini needs to quickly address what is wrong with his team when they do not have the roaring BC Place crowd behind them.

What Positives Can Whitecaps Fans Take?

The Whitecaps’ forward line has undoubted ability in it, which can cause problems for the best MLS defenses. While none of them have hit the ground running this campaign, Lucas Cavallini, Brian White, and Cristian Dajome have shown glimpses of brilliance; if only all three could shine at the same time.

White was the Whitecaps’ top scorer in the MLS last season with 12 goals, but he has only found the back of the net twice in eight games so far. It is similar to Dajome, who banged in ten league goals but is stuck on a solitary strike in 2022.

We have the feeling this could be the season Cavallini gets into double figures for the Whitecaps. he scored six in 18 games during his first season but only three in 21 in the 2021 season. The Canadian international is on three goals in ten games. Cavallini will be going all out to impress John Herdman in time to be selected for Canada’s first FIFA World Cup since 1986.

Sort out the porous defense, feed the talented forward, and you should see the Whitecaps begin climbing back up the table. They are, after all, only four points away from Colorado Rapids in seventh place and, therefore, the playoffs.