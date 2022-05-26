Can You Help Out at the Bend Beer Chase & Help Us Earn a Donation for the Ranch?

(Photos | Courtesy of Central Oregon Veterans Ranch)

Central Oregon Veterans Ranch (COVR) is seeking eight more volunteers for Saturday, June 4 between 7am-12:30pm to support our Bend Beer Chase exchange point.

This is a distance running relay that passes through the Ranch on its way to Redmond. Runners handoff to their teammates every few miles, and we are one of those spots.

In addition to a fun experience engaging with this event, COVR will also receive a donation from Cascade Relays, the race organizer, based on volunteer hours.

We received a $700+ donation last year based on our volunteer hours! We really need help off site directing runner traffic, as well as a few other important jobs.

Email Michelle at michellea@covranch.org to sign up!

covranch.org