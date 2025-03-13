Can Your HVAC Withstand Fierce Winds in Thornton CO

Soon, the weather will fluctuate from frigid cold and snowy days to sunny with mild temperatures. Before Thornton residents know it, the summer heat will be here, begging for the air conditioning to be turned on. Homeowners need to make sure their heating and cooling system is ready.

This is the time to schedule a preventive inspection and maintenance. Reputable and quality HVAC companies like Pure Air Solutions ensure the equipment is in good condition and the system functions efficiently before the seasons change.

Preparing Your Heating and Cooling System for Spring Winds

Colorado residents will soon be preparing for the Colorado spring winds. These windy conditions result from the jet stream shifting to its summer location. The shift is particularly powerful in Colorado, pummeling the outdoor unit with flying debris and forcing the HVAC to work harder.

Homeowners must not only take proactive measures to protect their units from this added stress, but they also want to schedule an inspection before the season finally sets. Professional HVAC contractors assess for damage and address the issues before they can escalate further.

How can high winds impact your heating and cooling system? Consider the following effects.

The outdoor unit

Fierce winds stir up flying debris such as twigs, leaves, and dust, impacting the heating and cooling system’s outdoor unit. Potential damages to crucial components such as the coil and fan can result in costly repairs if not a complete replacement. These parts are responsible for heat transfer and circulating air.

Additionally, the outdoor unit will experience considerable vibrations and shaking, leading to possible misalignment of the parts over time. This can cause premature wear and shorten the system’s lifespan.

A stressed system

Heavy winds stress the HVAC system, causing it to work harder. As the equipment strives to bring the home to the desired temperature, the winds force cold or warm air into the house through gaps or leaks. This pushes the system beyond its capacity.

Short cycles

High winds bring dramatic temperature fluctuations, prompting short cycling or frequent starting and stopping, adding stress to the HVAC system. The constant switching on and off can damage components such as the compressor. Excessive energy consumption will also increase utility costs.

Any disruption to the system’s standard operation results in inefficiency and energy wastes, leading to a hefty financial burden. This is especially true with excessive use, which is common in extreme weather conditions.

Here are proactive measures homeowners can take to prevent damage from the Colorado spring winds.

Consider windbreaks

You can significantly reduce direct wind gusts from impacting the outdoor unit by planting windbreaks near the equipment. You can also set up wind deflection boards or solid wood panels for a more immediate solution.

Check the hardware

Screws and bolts can loosen from severe wind exposure, and the condenser fins can bend. A professional HVAC contractor will inspect and address these issues to prevent worsening damage.

Trim branches

Regularly trimming shrubs and branches is essential to avoid potential damage and prevent debris from obstructing the unit and hindering airflow when wind strikes. HVAC techs recommend a clearance of roughly two feet surrounding the unit for adequate ventilation and easy access for inspections and tune-ups.

Invest in a cover

When extreme winds or storm conditions are forecast, a weatherproof cover is recommended as effective protection against the elements. The cover should be removed once the storms pass to prevent a moisture trap.

Reach out to a professional HVAC technician for recommendations on covers designed for heating and cooling systems. Covers should be well-ventilated and securely fastened to the unit to avoid damage to the equipment or losing the cover in the wind.

Monitor the thermostat

Not only can the winds cause temperature fluctuations, but in the weeks, leading up to spring, they can range considerably. The thermostat can save from excessive energy consumption and high utility costs with proper management.

On mild days, the temperature setting should be higher to reduce stress on the unit and adjust the setting accordingly on cooler days.

Upgrading to a programmable thermostat is recommended. It allows you to preset the system for automatic adjustments. This reduces waste energy when no one is home.

Final Thought

Thornton residents will soon be experiencing Colorado’s powerful spring winds as winter struggles to transition into the warmer months. Collaborating with a trusted HVAC contractor is essential. Read here for spring maintenance tips for your heating and cooling system.

These professionals are versed in the challenges that the Colorado climate presents; they will help you prepare and follow up with a thorough inspection to address resultant issues before they escalate into worsening damage.