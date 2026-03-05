Join us at our upcoming Cannabis Listening Session scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, from 1:30-3pm. The session will be held at the OLCC Headquarters, located at 9079 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Portland, OR 97222.

To join remotely, connect with us online through the Teams link provided below.

The agenda for this session will focus on continuing our conversation from the January 28th listening session including:

Inventory Reconciliation

Transfer Manifests

Package Tags

Waste Events

History of Lack of Institutional Control

Diversion – significant risk to public health and safety

Statutory Issues and other agency’s rules .

Cannabis Listening Session

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

1:30-3pm

Join the meeting in Teams

Meeting ID: 215 561 241 346 7

Passcode: oF7kq2gL

Call-in: +1 503-446-4951, 313804170#

Phone conference ID: 313 804 170#

oregon.gov/olcc