Join us at our upcoming Cannabis Listening Session scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, from 1:30-3pm. The session will be held at the OLCC Headquarters, located at 9079 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Portland, OR 97222.
To join remotely, connect with us online through the Teams link provided below.
The agenda for this session will focus on continuing our conversation from the January 28th listening session including:
- Inventory Reconciliation
- Transfer Manifests
- Package Tags
- Waste Events
- History of Lack of Institutional Control
- Diversion – significant risk to public health and safety
- Statutory Issues and other agency’s rules
Cannabis Listening Session
Tuesday, March 17, 2026
1:30-3pm
Join the meeting in Teams
Meeting ID: 215 561 241 346 7
Passcode: oF7kq2gL
Call-in: +1 503-446-4951, 313804170#
Phone conference ID: 313 804 170#