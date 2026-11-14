Canyon Cottages in Redmond Holds Ribbon Cutting

(Photo courtesy of Canyon Cottages)

Canyon Cottages is a newly completed 16-home modular cottage community developed by Timbergon Modular in Redmond, Oregon. Located just blocks from downtown with direct access to the canyon trail, the project offers approximately 550-square-foot, one-bedroom homes designed for comfortable, efficient living.

The homes were built off-site in a controlled factory environment, then transported to the property for installation and final utility connections. Completing much of the construction before delivery helped shorten on-site construction time, reduce disruption, and streamline the building process—demonstrating how modular construction can help bring much-needed housing to Central Oregon more efficiently.

Each home includes a private fenced backyard, a full kitchen with appliances, an in-unit washer and dryer, and dedicated parking. A shared central courtyard adds outdoor gathering space while preserving the privacy of individual homes.

Homes are now available to rent at $1,595 per month, plus utilities.