Capt. Ty Rupert Appointed Interim Deschutes County Sheriff

((L-R) Commissioner Chair Tony DeBone, Capt.Ty Rupert, Commissioner Phil Chang, and Commissioner Chair Patti Adair, July 29, 2025 | Photo courtesy of Deschutes County)

The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has announced the appointment of Capt. Ty Rupert as the interim Deschutes County Sheriff. The decision follows the retirement announcement of Sheriff Kent van der Kamp, whose final day in office is Thursday, July 31.

Commissioners Tony Debone and Patti Adair voted to select Rupert from a competitive pool of five candidates, and Commissioner Phil Chang abstained during the BOCC meeting on Tuesday, July 29.

All three Commissioners expressed their confidence in Rupert’s ability to lead the Sheriff’s Office during this transition period and until a new Sheriff is elected in 2026.

deschutes.org