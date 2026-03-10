CASA Announces Spring Volunteer Training Beginning April 1

(Photo courtesy of CASA of Central Oregon)

CASA of Central Oregon is now accepting applications for its upcoming spring volunteer training course, beginning April 1. The eight-week, 40-hour program will run through May 20 and will be held in Bend on Wednesdays from 1:30-5pm. The training prepares community members to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) for children in foster care across Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson Counties.

CASA volunteers advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are navigating the foster care system. Volunteers spend time getting to know the child they serve, connect with caregivers and professionals involved in the case, and provide informed recommendations to the court to help ensure the child’s needs are understood.

The organization is also celebrating its newest group of advocates. At the end of March, Judge Whiting will swear in 21 newly trained CASA volunteers who recently completed the winter training course. These volunteers will soon be matched with children currently waiting for an advocate.

Despite this progress, the need remains urgent. CASA of Central Oregon currently has 102 children on the waitlist for a volunteer advocate, a number significantly higher than typically seen this time of year. The upcoming spring training provides an opportunity for more community members to step forward and help ensure children in foster care have a consistent voice both in court and in the community.

After completing training and being sworn in, CASA volunteers commit an average of about 10 hours each month to their case. The role offers flexibility and allows volunteers to make a meaningful difference while balancing work, family, and other commitments.

Community members interested in becoming a CASA volunteer are encouraged to learn more and apply at casaofcentraloregon.org/volunteer.

About CASA of Central Oregon:

CASA of Central Oregon is a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains, and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the court system. Established in 1992 and serving Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties, CASA of Central Oregon is committed to ensuring that every child in foster care can transition into a safe and permanent home.

casaofcentraloregon.org