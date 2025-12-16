CASA Opens Applications for Winter Volunteer Training

CASA of Central Oregon is now accepting applications for its upcoming winter volunteer training course, beginning January 13. Community members have until January 9 to apply for this eight-week, 40-hour program that prepares volunteers to become Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) to advocate for children in foster care in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties.

This winter training will be held entirely online, making it accessible to anyone in the Central Oregon region. With sessions on Tuesday evenings from 5-8:30pm, the course is designed to fit into the schedules of working adults, parents, retirees, and others looking for a meaningful way to give back.

“The new year is a time to set intentions and find ways to contribute to the community,” says Heather Dion, executive director of CASA of Central Oregon. “Becoming a CASA volunteer offers a powerful way to support some of our most vulnerable children during a time when they need a steady and caring adult by their side.”

Once volunteers complete the course and are sworn in by the court, the role is flexible and can be managed around work and family responsibilities. CASA volunteers spend an average of 10 hours each month getting to know the child they serve, connecting with caregivers and providers, and offering informed recommendations to the court to support the child’s safety and well-being.

More than 70 children in Central Oregon are currently waiting for a CASA volunteer. This winter training offers a chance for community members to step forward and ensure no child navigates the foster care system without someone who is focused on their best interests.

Learn more and apply at casaofcentraloregon.org/volunteer.

About CASA of Central Oregon:

CASA of Central Oregon is a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains, and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the court system. Established in 1992 and serving Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson Counties, CASA of Central Oregon is committed to ensuring that every child in foster care can transition into a safe and permanent home.

casaofcentraloregon.org