CASA Pickleball Classic is Back

CASA Pickleball Classic returns February 26-March 1, 2026 at Premier Pickleball Club in Remond, benefitting CASA of Central Oregon. This four-day tournament, presented by Lithia Motors, invites the community to come together for pickleball, purpose, and a chance to support CASA’s work with children in foster care. Register before January 1 for early bird pricing.

Schedule

Thursday, February 26, 2026 – Singles & Social Bracket

Friday, February 27, 2026 – Men’s Doubles

Saturday, February 28, 2026 – Mixed Doubles

Sunday, March 1, 2026 – Women’s Doubles

New this year, we are offering a Thursday Social Bracket designed for newer players and those who just want to learn, play, and support CASA in a relaxed setting.

A tournament registration also makes a fun and meaningful holiday gift for a friend or family member who loves pickleball or wants to try it for the first time.

By joining us on the court, you are helping ensure more children in foster care have a consistent, caring advocate by their side. We hope you will play, share, or gift a spot in this year’s tournament.

Player Perks

Interested in becoming a sponsor? Please take a moment to check out our sponsorship packet and contact us to discuss how you can get involved.

casaofcentraloregon.org