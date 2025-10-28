CASA Receives Donation from 100+ WWCCO

(Photo courtesy of 100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon)

100+ Women Who Care of Central Oregon has come together once again to make a difference — this time donating $16,550 to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Central Oregon.

This incredible contribution will directly support CASA’s mission to recruit, train, and empower volunteer advocates who stand up for children in foster care and the court system.

“We are thrilled to receive this generous donation from 100+ Women Who Care!” said Heather Dion, executive director of CASA of Central Oregon. “These funds will go directly toward training a new class of CASAs to advocate for children in foster care. This generous gift truly makes a huge impact.”

Founded in 1992, CASA of Central Oregon believes that every child deserves to be safe, treated with dignity and respect, and given the opportunity to grow with the love of a stable family. With offices in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, CASA trains and supports volunteers appointed by judges to ensure children in the foster care system don’t get lost in the overburdened child welfare system. Volunteers stay with each case until it’s closed and the child is placed in a safe, permanent home.

“How exciting to celebrate the power of giving together and the difference we’re making in our community with this third-quarter donation,” said Chrisi Haynes, leader of 100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon.

100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon meets quarterly to support local nonprofits. At each meeting, members nominate organizations, listen to three short presentations, and vote for the recipient. Each member donates $100 directly to the chosen nonprofit, and together those individual gifts add up to major community impact. Since its founding in 2014, the group has raised more than $840,000 for Central Oregon nonprofits.

The next meeting will be held on Monday, December 1, at the Council on Aging (1036 NW Fifth Street, Bend).

100wwcco.com