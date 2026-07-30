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Cascada Breaks Ground on New Hotel

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By on E-Headlines, Healthy Communities, Hot News

((L-R) Danya Feltzin, Marc Coluccio, Dustin Isom, Finnian Kelly, Mandi Murphy and Brian Heather | Photo by Simon Mather)

Community leaders and local media attended a groundbreaking ceremony recently for a new Nordic-style thermal springs wellness destination and 68-room hotel known as CASCADA Bend to be built with Central Oregon partners — including builder Lease Crutcher Lewis and Portland-and-Bend architecture studio HACKER — off Bond and Arizona on the town’s westside.

The project is being developed by Portland-based developers Solterra, led by CEOs’ and CASCADA Managing Partners Brian Heather and Marc Coluccio.

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Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

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