As appeared in the April 2 CBN, see what your colleagues, friends and competitors are up to! Click here.

Got new hires, promotions, accolades, awards, retiring? Send us your Who’s Who — including a high-resolution headshot and a short, 100- to 150-word write-up — to CBN@CascadeBusNews.com to be seen in the next edition of Cascade Business News.

CascadeBusNews.com