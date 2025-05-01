Cascade Cycling Classic Downtown Criterium Needs Housing Hosts & Volunteers

Cascade Cycling Classic Downtown Criterium, Presented by Worthy Brewing, Needs Housing Hosts

The Horner Cycling Foundation is excited to announce that the Cascade Cycling Classic Criterium is back in downtown Bend on June 14th, 2025.

Elite level racers will be coming from all over the country to race the iconic downtown criterium course. The prize purse for the Pro Men and Women’s field is the biggest purse for a one-day race in the U.S. Equal payout between the pro men and the pro women of $20,000.

The pro racers and the junior racers need host housing for June 13 and June 14. If you have space in your house to have riders stay with you, please let molly@hornerlawllp.com know by May 15. The riders will need a safe place to store their bike, access to a bathroom and kitchen and a bedroom.

Race information including sponsorship, volunteer and host housing opportunities can be found at cascadecyclingclassic.com Email molly@hornerlawllp.com for more information.

The mission of the Horner Cycling Foundation is to create a junior road cycling team that is inclusive, accessible to all socioeconomic statuses with the focus on skill development, team building and fostering a life-long love of cycling.

The Cascade Cycling Classic Downtown Criterium, Presented by Worthy Brewing, Needs Volunteers

Volunteers are needed for various positions such as course marshalling, setting up and tearing down the course. To sign up to help, please go to cascadecyclingclassic.com and click on the Volunteer tab.

This one-day event will draw road cyclists from all over the country testing their technical skills and endurance on this exciting course.

Racers will ride as many laps as they can in a time determined by their category. The start and finish line will be located on NW Wall St., near the Tower Theatre. Racers will head north and take a right onto NW Oregon and then a right onto NW Bond St., followed by a lefthand turn onto NW Minnesota, and then a righthand turn onto NW Lava to NW Franklin. Right on NW Franklin to NW Wall St.

Races begin at 12pm and finish at 8:45pm. The Kiddie Crit (0-8 yrs old) will take place at 4:45pm, followed by the Bend Classic Mile run hosted by the FootZone, at 5:15pm.

Make sure you come cheer on Bend’s own Horner Cycling Foundation Junior Team. They will be racing at 4:10-4:35pm.

To find out more and how you can get involved, go to cascadecyclingclassic.com or email molly@hornerlawllp.com.

The Cascade Cycling Cis produced and a benefit for the Horner Cycling Foundation and sponsored by Horner Law, LLP.

