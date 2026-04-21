Cascade Cycling Classic Needs Volunteers

The Cascade Cycling Classic Downtown Criterium, presented by Hayden Homes and Simplicity, needs volunteers.

The Horner Cycling Foundation is excited to announce that the Cascade Cycling Classic Downtown Criterium, presented by Hayden Homes and Simplicity, is slated for Sunday, June 21, 2026 (Father’s Day). Volunteers are needed for various positions such as course marshalling, setting up and tearing down the course. To sign up to help, please go to

cascadecyclingclassic.com and click on the Volunteer tab.

This one-day event will draw road cyclists from all over the country testing their technical skills and endurance on this exciting course.

Racers will ride as many laps as they can in a time determined by their category. The start and finish line will be located on NW Wall St., near the Tower Theatre. Racers will head north and take a right onto NW Oregon and then a right onto NW Bond St., followed by a lefthand turn onto NW Minnesota, and then a righthand turn onto NW Lava to NW Franklin. Right on NW Franklin to NW Wall St.

Races begin at 11am and finish at 8pm. The Kiddie Crit (0-8 yrs old) will take place at 3:55pm, followed by the Bend Classic Mile run hosted by the FootZone, at 4:15pm.

Make sure you come cheer on Bend’s own Horner Cycling Foundation Junior Team. They will be racing at 3:25-3:50pm.

To find out more and how you can get involved, go to cascadecyclingclasic.com or email molly@hornerlawllp.com.

The Cascade Cycling Classic is produced and a benefit for the Horner Cycling Foundation.

Sponsored by Hayden Homes, Simplicity, Worthy Brewing, CMG Home Loans, Horner Law, LLP, Horner Cycling Foundation, Argonaut Cycles, Red Bird Physio, High Desert Sports and Spine, Hydro Flask, the Source Weekly, Sagebrush Cycles, Modus Sports and OBRA.

cascadecyclingclassic.com