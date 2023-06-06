Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. Takes Home Two Gold Medals at the 2023 North American Beer Awards

Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. won two gold medals in the 2023 North American Beer Awards, an annual competition held by the North American Brewers Association. Cascade Lakes’ 20-Inch Brown Ale won the gold medal in the English-Style Brown Ale category, while Overlander Imperial IPA earned the top honor among American-Style Strong Ales.

Among the most prestigious competitions in the North American craft beer industry, this marks the first time Cascade Lakes has won two gold medals in the same year.

Available on draft and in six-pack 12-ounce cans across Cascade Lakes’ distribution footprint, 20-Inch Brown has long been a staple in Cascade Lakes’ stable of beers. Overlander Imperial IPA is a newer creation, on tap at Cascade Lakes’ pubs and select bars and restaurants across Oregon. In July, Overlander Imperial IPA will be released in six-pack 12-ounce cans and 19.2-ounce cans for the first time.

“I’m so happy for our entire team at Cascade Lakes Brewing, and these awards are a recognition of the passion that goes into every beer we brew,” said Ryan Schmiege, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. director of brewing operations. “We have worked to continually refine our core beers, including 20-Inch Brown Ale, while at the same time looking for opportunities to be innovative with new beers like Overlander Imperial IPA. To be recognized by the North American Brewers Association for both new and established beers is exciting and a true honor.”

Founded in 1994, Cascade Lakes was purchased in 2019 by Bend’s Rhine family, which wanted to put its passion for craft beer into practice. In 2022, the family made Cascade Lakes the first and only not-for-profit brewery in Central Oregon.

In addition to supporting worthy causes in Central Oregon and beyond, Cascade Lakes’ new business model allowed the brew team to focus its efforts on producing the highest quality craft beer possible.

“We have long believed our brew team produces some of the best beer in Oregon, but it is particularly humbling to win two gold medals as judged by our peers in the North American Brewers Association,” said Andy Rhine, co-owner and general manager of Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. “One of our main goals in becoming Central Oregon’s first and only not-for-profit brewery was to put pints over profits, and these medals are evidence that we are achieving that goal.”

20-Inch Brown Ale

Grain: 2-Row, Crystal, Chocolate, Victory, and Munich

Hops: Willamette & Centennial

Brewmaster: Ryan Schmiege

IBU: 17

ABV: 5.3%

Availability: Draft & six-pack 12 oz. cans

Overlander Imperial IPA

Grain: 2-Row, Wheat, and Crystal

Hops: Azacca, Centennial, and Idaho 7

Brewmaster: Ryan Schmiege

IBU: 55

ABV: 8.9%

Availability: Draft only; Six-pack 12 oz. cans and 19.2-ounce cans in July

Click here for a complete list of winners at the 2023 North American Beer Awards.

About Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.:

Founded in 1994, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. is Central Oregon’s only not-for-profit brewery and among the region’s pioneering breweries. Locally owned and operated by the Rhine family, Cascade Lakes is a bold, genuine, and innovative brewing and eatery company that remains true to its deep local roots. As a not-for-profit, Cascade Lakes donates its entire net profit to a wide range of causes, many focused on stewardship, conservation, and animal welfare efforts. Cascade Lakes can be found in stores across six states (Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Montana and Nevada), on select bar and restaurant taps, and at the brewery’s brick-and-mortar pubs in Redmond and Bend. A third Cascade Lakes pub is set to debut in Bend in the summer of 2023.

