Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. Veterans Day Beer Release

Central Oregon Veterans Ranch — Pint Nights Every Tuesday

Please consider honoring our veterans this week by joining us tonight at our Bend and Redmond Brewpubs and every Tuesday of November for a pint night! We’re donating $1 per pint sold to Central Oregon Veterans Ranch all night long and would appreciate your support! To learn more about COVR and their mission visit covranch.org/about-us/our-mission-vision.

HunterSeven IPA Friday, November 11

For Veteran’s Day next Friday, November 11, we’ll be releasing our HunterSeven IPA! HunterSeven IPA (ABV: 6.1% IBU: 55 ) was brewed using Veterans Blend hops from Yakima Chief Hops, where a portion of the hop proceeds were donated to HunterSeven Foundation. HunterSeven Foundation is a Veteran-founded, nonprofit organization that specializes in medical research of military exposures and their impact on the health of the veteran population, with the intention of sharing the data with the veteran and healthcare communities through education to increase awareness of exposures and the impact on veteran health.

Veteran’s Day – Friday, November 11

We’re happy to offer 25% off discount to all Veterans on Friday, November 11 in honor of Veterans Day! Thank you for your service to this country. Your bravery, sacrifice and strength do not go unnoticed, and we will always be indebted to you and your family for all that you have given to the country. On behalf of Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. we would like to thank you very much for your service! Thank you for your time, bravery and sacrifice for this country.

