Cascade Virtual Academy in the Running for $100,000 Grant After Winning Oregon’s Math Prodigy Cup

Cascade Virtual Academy (CVA) recently earned first place in Oregon’s statewide Math Prodigy Challenge, after 259 students in grades K-8 participated in the virtual math challenge, securing the official Cup Title for October. Students received customized questions based on grade level and skill mastery, while teachers monitored growth and assigned specific standards. This achievement qualifies the school to advance to the statewide Prodigy Finals in May, where schools will compete for grants of up to $100,000.

Highlights from the challenge included:

Noticeable increases in student engagement during the challenge

Teachers observed higher motivation and improved time-on-task

The competition boosted school culture and enthusiasm around math

Students were excited to track progress, celebrate growth, and cheer each other on

Math Prodigy is a state-standards–aligned, game-based math platform that allows students to build skills through engaging practice. Teachers across Oregon use it for small-group intervention, independent practice, and targeted skill reinforcement. The platform provides real-time data on accuracy, growth, and participation, helping educators tailor instruction and monitor progress.

“We’re incredibly proud of our students’ dedication and the hard work that led to this statewide victory. As we head toward the May Finals, CVA continues to show strong participation and momentum, and we’re honored to represent our school community in the competition for the top state title,” said Joy Fino, Prodigy Lead and 4th Grade Teacher at CVA.

Cascade Virtual Academy (CVA) is a tuition-free online public charter school serving Oregon students in kindergarten through 12th grade. With a focus on flexibility and individualized learning, CVA helps students build a strong educational foundation. As a K12-powered school, CVA benefits from 25 years of leadership in online learning.

