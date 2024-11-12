Cascade Youth & Family Center Expands Housing Options for Young Adults on the Path to Independence

(Photo | Courtesy of J Bar J Youth Services)

Cascade Youth & Family Center continues to step up to meet needs of young people in our region by addressing one of our most urgent issues: housing. Central Oregon’s housing crisis has made finding affordable housing difficult under the best circumstances. For young people striving to transition to independence while navigating additional barriers, the struggle is even greater.

In response, Cascade Youth and Family Center (CYFC), a program of J Bar J Youth Services, is expanding to offer more support for older youth as they bridge the gap into adulthood. CYFC’s new Housing Program will serve young adults ages 16 to 24, offering a stable option for those who need more independence but still benefit from daily case management. This program is open to youth from various backgrounds, including those aging out of foster care or facing homelessness, whether or not they have previously lived in one CYFC’s three youth shelters.

While The LOFT, Grandmas House, and Canal House provide housing with 24-hour staff support and mentorship for minors and young adults, the new housing program offers a different level of support, supporting young adults to live independently. Whether it’s a next step for those coming from the LOFT or a first entry point for others, the program helps them continue working toward self-sufficiency by furthering their education and gaining work experience, while still having access to critical housing resources.

This approach extends across all of J Bar J’s programs, from Cascade Youth and Family Center’s shelters for runaway and homeless youth to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, Grandma’s House, and Kindred Connections. It’s also central to J Bar J’s leadership in regional efforts to combat homelessness, including its role within the Homeless Leadership Coalition (HLC).

In fact, J Bar J Youth Services plays a key role in the regions response to youth homelessness. J Bar J Youth Services works collectively with partners like The Homeless Leadership Coalition, Central Oregon’s Youth Action Board, COIC, NeighborImpact and others to prevent and end youth homelessness. These efforts have had notable successes, including the region being awarded a $953,950 HUD grant to provide housing for homeless youth in Central Oregon, the finalization of the region’s Coordinated Community Plan to Prevent and End Youth Homelessness, and a new housing project for youth on Wilson Ave.

Eliza Wilson, Director of Services for Runaway and Homeless Youth and Chair of the HLC, has been instrumental in these efforts, bringing together partners from Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties, as well as the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The grant will help support youth housing efforts in the community.

Cascade Youth & Family Center’s parent company, J Bar J Youth Services, has a long history of stepping up for Central Oregon’s youth. From the early days when founder Lyle Jarvis opened his home to a couple of boys in need of stability, the organization has consistently provided options for young people facing significant challenges. Whether it’s family conflict, homelessness, pregnancy, or simply needing a supportive mentor, J Bar J has been there for those who need it most.

These housing initiatives by J Bar J Youth Services are not only a response to the region’s housing crisis but also an extension of the organization’s long-standing mission: to provide young people with the tools, support, and encouragement they need to step confidently into adulthood.

J Bar J Youth Services programs also include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, at: project (anti-trafficking), Grandma’s House, Kindred Connections, J Bar J Boys Ranch including the Vocational School, and The Academy at Sisters.

jbarj.org