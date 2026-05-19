Cascades Academy Community 101 Grant Presentation

High school students participating in Cascades Academy’s Community 101 program, an effort of the Oregon Community Foundation and several local donors, will present grant awards to two Central Oregon nonprofit organizations committed to upstream prevention in youth mental health: Hearts Unknown Education ($4,815) and NAMI Central Oregon ($4,315).

Representatives of each nonprofit will be present to receive the awards.

When: Thursday, May 22, 12pm

Where: Cascades Academy, 19860 Tumalo Reservoir Road, Bend

About Community 101:

Community 101 is a classroom-based program of the Oregon Community Foundation that allows students to get involved in their communities through grant-making and volunteering. Each school presents $7,500 in grants to local nonprofits. The students have worked hard to identify community needs and determine how best to meet those needs with limited resources. This year, Cascades Academy raised an additional $1,630 by hosting a rummage sale.

Community 101 acts as a mini-foundation. The students receive grant-making funds, work to identify community needs, decide where to focus, and then implement a grant program. As part of the program, students participate in at least one service project, bringing them closer to community issues. Generous local donors and businesses support many Community 101 classes.

After gathering information on a variety of area nonprofits, Cascades Academy students chose to benefit those committed to upstream prevention in youth mental health.

cascadesacademy.org