Cascades Academy Launches New Summer Outdoor Leadership Program for Middle & High School Students

(Photo courtesy of Cascades Academy)

Cascades Academy is expanding its renowned summer programming with the launch of Summer Outdoor Leadership (SOL) Adventures, a dynamic new program designed to immerse middle and high school students in outdoor adventure, leadership development, and environmental stewardship.

SOL Adventures empowers 6th-10th graders to explore Central Oregon’s natural landscapes while building confidence, collaboration, leadership skills, and a deeper connection to the environment. Weeklong programs include:

Explorers (6th grade): June 23-27: Explorers develop foundational outdoor skills, teamwork, and a sense of place in the natural world. Through adventure-based learning, they build confidence, discover their strengths, and form lasting connections with their peers.

Navigators (7/8th Grades): July 7-11: Navigators deepen their leadership skills and environmental literacy. They take on more responsibility in group decision-making, develop resilience through outdoor challenges, and practice leadership in real-world settings while learning about conservation and sustainability. This program includes an overnight camping trip.

Changemakers (9/10th Grades): July 14-18: Changemakers put their skills into action by leading their peers, engaging in critical decision-making, and tackling real-world environmental and social issues. They spend five days exploring solutions to local and global challenges through the lens of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and take action to leave a lasting impact. This program includes an overnight backcountry river trip.

“We’re thrilled to introduce SOL Adventures as a way for students to step outside their comfort zones, develop leadership skills, and cultivate a sense of responsibility for the outdoors…all while having fun!” said Program Director Kori Donley. “By engaging in real-world challenges, participants will grow as individuals and a community of young leaders.”

The new program builds on Cascades Academy’s strong tradition of experiential education, emphasizing outdoor learning and exploration as powerful tools for growth at every age. Local experts and certified teachers will guide participants.

“SOL Adventures is about so much more than just adventure,” added Donley. “The perfect blend of outdoor thrills and building skills encourages students to lead with confidence in all aspects of their lives.”

In addition to SOL Adventures, Cascades Academy continues to offer its long-established Camp CREATE for kids entering K-5th grades. Camp CREATE provides young learners with engaging, hands-on experiences in science, arts, movement, and outdoor exploration, nurturing curiosity and creativity in a fun and supportive environment. Camp CREATE is also introducing a Track & Field Skills Development Camp for 5th-8th graders this June.

For more information about SOL Adventures and Camp CREATE, visit cascadesacademy.org/camps.