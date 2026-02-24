Cascades Academy Opens Registration for Spring Break & Summer Camps

Registration is now open for Cascades Academy’s Spring Break Camp CREATE (K-5th graders) and Summer Camp CREATE (K-9th graders), as Camp CREATE celebrates its tenth year of hands-on, creative programming. Registration for Summer Outdoor Leadership Adventures (6th-11th graders) opens March 1, marking its second year after a highly successful debut last summer.

Rooted in experiential learning, STEAM, and outdoor exploration, Cascades Academy’s camps inspire curiosity, creativity, leadership, and confidence in students from across Central Oregon.

Camps are open to the public. Early registration is encouraged as many programs fill quickly.

Registration is open now.

March 23-27: High Desert Wild

Registration is open now.

June 22-June 25: Cascades Academy Soccer Camp

Grades 4-8

High-energy soccer fundamentals and teamwork development.

July 13-July 17: Wild & Well Rooted

Grades K-5

Explore ecosystems and connections between nature and local community commerce.

July 20-July 24: It’s All Ancient Greek to Me: A Mythic Drama Camp

Grades K-5

Creative camp where campers write and perform original plays inspired by Greek myths.

July 27-July 31: The Big Shot Club: Photography Intensive

Grades K-5

Photography skills with professional mentorship and an art show.

August 3-August 7: Arcade Architects

Grades K-5

Design and engineer cardboard arcade games culminating in a carnival.

August 10-August 14: The Wizards of Camp CREATE Place

Grades K-5

Imaginative wizard camp blending mythic quests with creative problem-solving.

August 17-August 21: Where the Wild Things Are

Grades K-5

In partnership with Think Wild, this wildlife science and stewardship camp explores local species and habitats.

Registration is open now.

STEAM camps focus on robotics, design, engineering, CAD, manufacturing tools, and hands-on technology projects.

July 20-July 24

Mystic Biscuit Girls Science & Engineering Camp

Grades 3-5

Grades 3-5 Mystic Biscuit Computer-Aided Design & Manufacturing Course (A)

Grades 6-9

July 27-July 31

Mystic Biscuit Youth Science & Engineering Camp

Grades 3-5

Grades 3-5 Mystic Biscuit Computer-Aided Design & Manufacturing Course (B)

Grades 6-9

Registration opens March 1.

A transformative summer program that combines outdoor adventure, leadership development, and environmental stewardship.

June 22-June 26

Explorers: Foundational outdoor skills, teamwork, and confidence building through biking, caving, rafting, and climbing

Grade 6

Grade 6 Navigators: Deeper leadership and outdoor challenge skill building through biking, rafting, hiking, climbing, and paddling. Includes an overnight camping trip

Grades 7 and 8

July 6-July 10 (second session of the same programs running June 22-June 26)

Explorers: Foundational outdoor skills, teamwork, and confidence building through biking, caving, rafting, and climbing

Grade 6

Grade 6 Navigators: Deeper leadership and outdoor challenge skill building through biking, rafting, hiking, climbing, and paddling. Includes an overnight camping trip

Grades 7 and 8

July 13-July 19: Changemakers

Grades 9-11

A seven-day expedition focused on leadership and environmental themes, highlighted by a multi-day canoe journey.

cascadesacademy.org