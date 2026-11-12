Cascades East Transit Announces Discontinuation of Redmond Flex Routes

Cascades East Transit (CET) announced that Redmond Flex Routes A and B will end service on Friday, December 4, 2026, due to persistently low ridership despite expanded operating hours and targeted outreach efforts to increase awareness and utilization.

As Redmond’s transportation needs evolve, CET is working with the City of Redmond to evaluate alternative service models and opportunities to better align transit resources with community needs. Feedback from residents will help inform future service planning and identify opportunities to improve transportation access.

“While the Flex routes have not achieved the ridership needed to sustain operations, our commitment to serving Redmond remains strong,” said Andrea Wasilew, outreach & engagement administrator for CET. “We recognize the importance of reliable, accessible transportation and look forward to working with the City and community to explore solutions that better connect residents to jobs, healthcare, education, and other essential destinations.”

CET will continue providing transportation services for Redmond residents, including:

Redmond Dial-A-Ride

Community Connector Routes

Vanpool programs

Veteran Medical Rides Program

Residents seeking assistance with alternative transportation options, Dial-A-Ride reservations, or questions about the December 4 service discontinuation are encouraged to contact CET’s Customer Service Center at 541-385-8680 or visit www.CascadesEastTransit.com.

To better understand local transportation needs and inform future service planning, CET is inviting Redmond residents, businesses, and community organizations to participate in a brief community survey. Feedback will help identify transportation barriers, travel patterns, service gaps, and priorities as CET evaluates potential improvements and alternative service models.

Share Your Feedback: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Z9KK679

Survey Deadline: December 31, 2026

CET appreciates the Redmond community’s continued support and remains committed to working with local partners and residents to strengthen transportation access throughout the community.