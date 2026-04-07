Cascades East Transit Increases Frequency on Bend Routes, Launches Simnasho Route in Warm Springs & Madras

Cascades East Transit (CET), operated by the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC), will implement significant service enhancements across Central Oregon beginning May 4. These improvements are designed to increase frequency, improve reliability, and expand access for riders throughout the region.

CET will increase service frequency across its Bend fixed-route network, focusing on the busiest corridors. Routes 1 and 4 on 3rd Street will run every 15 minutes during the busiest times of weekday service, improving from the current 30-minute intervals. Additional Bend routes will increase weekday peak service from 45-minute to 30-minute intervals, with select high-demand segments near St. Charles Medical Center, Neff Road, and portions of 27th Street improving to 15-minute frequency.

Service is also expanding to key community destinations, including a new stop at the Central Library in Bend, opening May 11.

“Our goal is to make transit easy to understand and accessible for everyone in our community,” said Andrea Wasilew, Outreach & Engagement administrator at CET. “Through ongoing outreach and partnerships, we’re connecting with riders where they are – supporting seniors, people with disabilities, and rural residents in accessing transportation and staying connected to essential services.”

Coming May 5, CET will introduce a new route in Jefferson County connecting Warm Springs and Madras to service to Kah-Nee-Ta and Simnasho. This new route improves access to jobs, healthcare, essential services, and recreational opportunities, strengthening connectivity within the Warm Springs community and surrounding areas.

CET is also advancing a series of system-wide improvements focused on enhancing the rider experience. These include safety, improving bus cleanliness, strengthening professionalism and customer service, enhancing call center support, improving schedule reliability and on-time performance, upgrading bus stops and transit facilities, and increasing public awareness of service changes.

“These service enhancements reflect CET’s commitment to meeting the growing transportation needs of Central Oregon,” said Bob Townsend, Transit director at CET. “By increasing frequency on our busiest routes and expanding service to underserved areas, we are making transit more convenient, reliable, and accessible for everyone. These improvements help support daily mobility, reduce traffic congestion, and provide a cost-effective alternative to driving.”

Riders will begin to see updated schedules and information at bus stops, onboard buses, and at Hawthorne Station in Bend. More information is available at CascadesEastTransit.com or by calling CET’s Customer Service Center at 541-385-8680.

About Cascades East Transit:

Cascades East Transit is Central Oregon’s regional public transit provider, offering fixed and flex-route buses, city connector routes, recreational shuttles, Dial-A-Ride, and paratransit services. CET serves Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson Counties, and the Warm Springs community. Its mission is to exceed rider expectations by delivering safe, reliable, and high-quality transit that strengthens regional connectivity, reduces congestion, supports environmental sustainability, and enhances quality of life.

cascadeseasttransit.com