Cascara Vacation Rentals Announces Partnership with Casago

The owners and operators of Cascara Vacation Rentals have been taking care of homes and guests in and around Sunriver for almost 40 years. They’ve seen property management companies come and go. They’ve seen and endured swings within the industry. They weathered the 2008 economic downturn as well as the more recent pandemic. Now, they’re moving forward in the industry with a big announcement.

Cascara Vacation Rentals is honored to announce that we have opted to make a move into a space that is new and innovative. We have partnered with Casago, a veteran-owned, international property manager with a proven track record of streamlining operations and implementing management techniques that help property management companies across the world function as a family of companies.

Casago will be an invaluable partner as we go forward. We won’t have new owners. We won’t stop being Cascara. Now, instead of just being Cascara, we’ll be Cascara, powered by Casago. Our experience with Casago as we have moved forward in our transition has been more positive with each interaction. We’re super excited for the new era of Cascara and we hope you are too.

Thank you for being a part of our family as we continue in our mission to Take Care of Our Homes, Take Care of Our Guests and Take Care of Our Community. Central Oregon has always been a special place to us, and we’re honored to get to share it with so many.

