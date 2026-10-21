Cash Flow 101 Webinar: The Foundation of Every Strong ﻿Startup

(Graphic courtesy of SCORE)

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

4:30-6pm MST + PDT

Fee: $10

This course will cover an in depth look at how cash flow information is generated from your business financial information. It explains the use of the balance sheet to create the standard accounting cashflow statement. It will then discuss how to improve cash flow and potential sources for loans and other ways to obtain cash. This course requires familiarity with financial statements and is directed at people in business.

Webinar Speaker Highlights

Keith Vollmar: For 20 years I have worked with businesses from $1.0 to $100.0 million in sales with the following activities and services: Part-Time CFO Roles Business Plan Development Cash Flow Forecasting Establish and Maintain Banking Relationships Educate Owners on financial statements Analyze Financial Statement results and information Establish Key Performance Indicators – Both financial and non-financial

Stuart Epstein: My background in financial analysis, accounting, and financial controls gave me a good overview of what it takes to operate a company successfully. My strengths are in helping companies understand their operations and financial results with an eye to monitoring profitability. With my small company experience, where one learns to wear many hats, I can help business owners with the various aspects of business they need to consider to be successful.

https://www.score.org/mo/st-louis/business-education/cash-flow-101-the-foundation-of-every-strong-startup-10-28-2026/