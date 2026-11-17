A catalog containing thousands of games can make an aggregation proposal look compelling. Yet an operator’s first serious problem may involve a single round: the player’s stake disappears, the connection drops, and two systems disagree about settlement. Selecting a casino API provider requires looking beyond content volume. Operators need to understand how the integration handles money, sessions, restrictions, and disputes-and whether the commercial agreement supports the business they intend to operate.

Establish Which Games You Can Actually Launch

An advertised catalog is not necessarily the catalog that is available to your brand. You should ask for a deployment-specific list of providers, titles, currencies, languages, and relevant availability restrictions.

The team would also like to know what content needs additional approvals or agreements. What is the date of the proposed launch date?

The metadata of the games is also important to review. Your team will need a solid identifier, accurate categories, a range of platforms, and a reliable means of receiving updates. You should also investigate how titles that are removed from your platform are notified, and whether IDs are consistent across platforms.

A smaller, usable catalog is more useful than a long list of unavailble or poorly documented material.

Understand the Wallet Contract Before Coding

Ask the aggregator to explain the whole financial process, including unsuccessful and stalled requests. Also, understand the system that maintains the authoritative player’s balance, and how the two parties’ accounts are reconciled.

Request precise definitions for transaction identifiers, round identifiers, currency representation, and duplicate handling. Do not assume that similarly named fields behave identically across suppliers.

In the case of VeliGames’ wallet, the documentation states that successfully processed duplicate transactions should be ignored. The wallet implementation must be based on the contract for the chosen provider rather than a generalized interpretation of wallet behavior.

Reversal rules are just as important. Describe how a rollback refers to a previous transaction and what happens if the previous transaction cannot be found.

Compare Providers Against Operational Evidence

Use a shared checklist during procurement. Record documentation gaps alongside pricing differences.

Evaluation area

Evidence to request

Why it matters

Content availability

A launch-specific catalog and approval list

Prevents planning around inaccessible games

Wallet behavior

Transaction examples and error definitions

Supports accurate financial processing

Session recovery

Interrupted-round test cases

Reveals how unresolved play is handled

Reconciliation

Sample reports and transaction lookup tools

Helps finance investigate discrepancies

Integration support

Named contacts and escalation procedures

Establishes responsibility during incidents

Release management

Version policy and change notices

Reduces unexpected compatibility work

Commercial terms

Itemized charges and calculation examples

Makes proposals meaningfully comparable

A complete checklist should lead to real-world tests. If a supplier cannot provide evidence immediately, agree on a deadline before committing engineering resources.

Test Failure Scenarios in the Sandbox

A successful game launch shows that at least one connection is working. It does not demonstrate that the integration can be safely recovered.

Test multiple callbacks, slow responses, expired sessions, insufficient balances, and canceled rounds. You can also test what happens if your wallet processes a transaction but the aggregator does not receive the response.

Provider-specific differences can be significant. For example, EvenBet’s rollback document includes criteria for verifying the referring transaction and a policy for responding to an already executed rollback. These details should be addressed in implementation and acceptance tests.

Ask whether the sandbox reproduces production error behavior. Note any differences so the team knows what needs to be tested before launch.

Examine the Investigation Tools

When a player disputes a result, the support team needs to be able to provide them with a practical audit trail. If you want to see a live demo on how an employee can move from an account complaint to the relevant session, round and transaction logs.

Can your team access records on their own? Is it easy to see time stamps and time zones? Do your reports show only transactions that are settled and have been processed?

Specify retention times, formats for exporting data, and access privileges. Describe how data anomalies are communicated to game studios and who is responsible for keeping the operator informed.

Without these tools, routine support cases can become engineering investigations involving several companies.

Assign Control Responsibilities Explicitly

An aggregator connection must conform to the operator’s account restrictions and player protection policies. Determine how any relevant restrictions will impact session creation and ongoing play.

Avoid the assumption that disconnecting a player’s interface will cancel all their transactions. Determine what should happen in terms of ongoing rounds, any unpaid balances, and new attempts to play.

The control measures are the responsibility of your platform, those of the aggregator, and those that depend on the game provider. The relevant compliance experts should be in charge of reviewing the proposed arrangement for the targeted markets.

Price the Integration Beyond the Setup Fee

Request examples of billing that demonstrates revenue calculation, minimum charges, provider-specific fees, promotions, and adjustments. Explain how disputed transactions affect billing.

The contract should also include details on maintenance coverage, maintenance warnings, interface updates, and termination. Know how records and rounds will be handled if the relationship ends.

Choose the vendor whose behavioural patterns you can replicate, test, and use in confidence. The vast catalog of services is important, but reliable integration relies on clearly defined financial policies, easy-to-access evidence, and responsible assistance.