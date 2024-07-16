Casual, Positive Work Environments Core for Success

Unemployment Rate

4.1%

The unemployment rate changed little at 4.1%, and nonfarm payroll employment increased by 206,000 in June. Government, healthcare and social assistance, and construction saw job gains. Average hourly earnings increased by 10 cents (0.3%) to $35, and the average workweek was 34.3 hours for the third consecutive month.

According to the American Staffing Association, temporary help employment was 1.68% of total nonfarm employment in June.

Major Industry Employment

Healthcare and Social Assistance: +82,400

Government: +70,000

Construction: +27,000

Transportation and Warehousing: +7,300

Manufacturing: -8,000

Professional and Business Services: -17,000

Temporary Help Services: -48,900

Workforce and Economic News

New Data Shows U.S. Employers and Workers at Odds on Skills Development

PR Newswire — July 3, 2024

New research shows continuous upskilling isn’t the norm for most employees, despite employers and employees equally recognizing the critical need for skills development. Learning leaders largely agree that training and development programs lead to higher employee retention. Most employees indicated that ongoing skills development is important to their overall job performance, and less than half say time constraints and lacking motivation are barriers.

It’s Already Time to Start Preparing the Workplace for Gen Alpha

Fast Company — July 8, 2024

The multigenerational workforce is just six years away from welcoming Gen Alpha (born since 2010). These new workers will bring with them new technology, expectations, and ways of working. Employers can prepare to embrace Gen Alpha by looking to the traits this generation possess now.

OSHA Proposes First Federal Workplace Heat Standard

LBM Journal – July 8, 2024

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration released its proposed standard for Heat Injury and Illness Protection in Outdoor and Indoor Work Settings. If finalized, the standard would apply to all employers conducting outdoor and indoor work in all general industry, construction, maritime, and agriculture sectors, with some exceptions.

America Employed

From Dress Codes to Culture Codes: Casual and Positive Work Environments Seem Fundamental for Success

ExpressPros.com — June 26, 2024

A casual work environment, coupled with an emphasis on strong positive company culture, appears to play a major role in ensuring company success and even providing a competitive edge. This is according to a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.

As times change, the rules and etiquette of the workplace have evolved to align more closely with the needs and desires of society. U.S. hiring managers report arriving on time for work/meetings (60%) and keeping a clean workspace (52%) were not only important five years ago but remain important today (66% and 59%, respectively).

41% of American Job Seekers Can’t Be Themselves at Work; 79% Fear Discussing Certain Topics

ExpressPros.com — June 12, 2024

Although overall company culture has become more casual, 41% of U.S. job seekers still don’t feel comfortable being themselves in the workplace as 79% believe employees are discouraged from discussing certain topics. This is according to a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.

The top three topics still follow the “tried-and-true” philosophy of topics to avoid at work: salary/wages (51%), politics (50%), and religion (47%). Additionally, Gen Z perceives discussing politics (64%) as more frowned upon than discussing salary/wages. While job seekers may feel there are subjects they shouldn’t talk about at work, that doesn’t mean that they are uncomfortable doing so.

