Catch the First Chair! Jobs, Volunteering & More

Wheelie into Fall

While balancing the seasonal shift and looking ahead to ski season, Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS) has pivoted from a full slate of summer programs to facilitating special events this fall. Last week, OAS once again supported four adaptive cyclists on two days of the Cycle Oregon Classic. Covering 80 miles and 8,000 feet of elevation gain over two days near Fossil, OR, OAS athletes enjoyed steep climbs, fast descents and a welcoming community of 1500 cyclists. This week OAS is partnering with Save the Brave to facilitate two days of mountain biking as part of a week-long retreat for Veterans visiting Central Oregon. Next week we will be welcoming back our friends from Craig Hospital for another week long adaptive mountain biking experience!

Winter is Coming!

Jobs, Volunteering, Athlete Sign Ups!

Employment

OAS is hiring a Program Coordinator at Hoodoo as well as instructors at Mt. Bachelor and Hoodoo! Learn more about these opportunities on the website here!

Volunteers

177 people donated over 3300 hours of time to support last winter’s programs with OAS. If you are interested in joining the world’s greatest volunteer team, registration officially opens in October, but you can learn more about OAS volunteer opportunities and submit an interest form at any time here!

Athletes

We are busily gearing up for the winter season, building out our staff and volunteer rosters and dialing in the schedule! Lesson requests for Holiday skiing at Mt. Bachelor will open in October and the registration for the remainder of the season will open in November! Learn more about registration here!

Third Annual First Chair Fundraiser!

Snow has dusted the Cascades which means in just a few short months we’ll be ascending the lifts of Mt. Bachelor and Hoodoo in anticipation of the joy of sliding on snow. In celebration of these moments and the entirety of the OAS mission, we are excited to be hosting the third annual First Chair fundraiser at Tetherow Resort on October 13th! Thanks to our generous sponsors, especially Independence Sponsor Salvesen Homes, this event is sold out, BUT we will be broadcasting the live presentation online for the entire OAS community to enjoy. Additionally a silent and online auction will go live on October 6. You can contribute towards the goal of raising $150,000 to support access to life-changing outdoor experiences by visiting the First Chair website.

