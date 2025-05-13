Catch These Outdoor Short Films

(Photos courtesy of BendFilm)

Nine outdoor short films, one epic night!

No Man’s Land Film Festival (NMLFF) is a platform for progress in the outdoor industry. They are a multi-racial, all-woman led team and the first-ever adventure film festival that exclusively featured gender-identified women athletes while showcasing work by both male and female filmmakers.

BendFilm and Gear Fix are proud to present Program I from their World Tour showcase. Celebrate 10 years of No Man’s Land Film Festival with us May 29th at VTP!

2025 Basecamp Applications Are Open!

BendFilm: Basecamp is a four-day immersive, all-inclusive retreat for 40+ filmmakers that precedes the annual Bend Film Festival – a place where filmmakers gather to equip themselves with knowledge and skills before embarking on the challenging and rewarding process of creating films. It provides a foundational and preparatory experience, setting the stage for innovation and exploration in the art of filmmaking!

Some of our 2025 mentors include Christine Vachon, Effie Brown, James Sweeney, David Permut, Craig Kestel and more to be announced soon!

We’re Seeking Proposals for the Redesign & Fabrication of Our Festival Trophy!

As we plan our 22nd annual Bend Film Festival, we’re looking to re-imagine this award, while continuing to prioritize working with local artists and keeping production in Bend.

Please submit proposals as a PDF to operations@bendfilm.org by May 15, 2025.

Our Last Festival Submission Deadline is Approaching!

View our entry fee discounts HERE!

Important Dates:

May 23, 2025: Extended Deadline

September 2, 2025: Notification Date

**Please read the Rules & Terms before emailing our office, and note that we do not offer fee waivers. We have great discount codes you may be eligible for below. See end of ‘Rules & Terms’ section for discount codes currently available.

