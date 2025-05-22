Cayuse Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification, Bolstering Cybersecurity Leadership in Defense Contracting

Cayuse Holdings (Cayuse), a leading provider of government contracting solutions, recently announced its official attainment of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, after having met standards for over a year. This prestigious certification marks Cayuse as a frontrunner among defense contractors, emphasizing its devoted compliance with stringent cybersecurity standards mandated for handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) on Department of Defense (DoD) contracts.

The CMMC Level 2 certification underscores Cayuse’s commitment to cybersecurity and positions the company as a competitive and secure choice in procurement processes. Amidst heightened cyber threats from nation-state adversaries and ransomware groups, Cayuse stands out for its comprehensive security policies, robust access control measures, rigorous vulnerability management, and swift incident response capabilities.

Craig Hartburg, Managing Director of Operations at Cayuse, expressed the significance of this achievement: “Cayuse’s dedication to cybersecurity is evident in every aspect of our operations. Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification is a clear demonstration of our rigorous approach to safeguarding client data and ensures we are at the forefront of cybersecurity practices within the Defense Industrial Base.”

With only about 80 of the 80,000 contractors in the Defense Industrial Base attaining this milestone, Cayuse’s certification represents its standing as a “low-risk vendor” and serves to reinforce the security posture that benefits all stakeholders.

“It’s not just about meeting a standard; it’s about exceeding expectations and playing a pivotal role in strengthening the entire supply chain against cyber threats,” stated Jonas Moses-Conner, Executive Managing Director of Cayuse Government Operations business unit. “Our clients and partners can trust that with Cayuse, their operations are secured, and their missions are supported with the highest level of cybersecurity resilience.”

Cayuse’s clientele can anticipate exceptional benefits from this certification:

Assured Protection of Sensitive Data: Secure management of CUI, minimizing reputational and operational risks.

Compliance Peace of Mind: Reliable adherence to DoD contractual obligations and reduced risk of compliance-related issues.

Competitive Advantage: Enhanced proposal strength and swift contract execution capabilities with CMMC Level 2 early adoption.

Reduced Supply Chain Risk: Demonstrated due diligence in choosing CMMC-certified partners to manage vendor-related risks.

Operational Readiness and Security Maturity: A smoother project delivery process with Cayuse’s strong cybersecurity hygiene practices.

Trusted Long-Term Partner: Continuous improvement in cybersecurity practices, assuring ongoing reliability and compliance.

Lower Legal and Financial Risk: Reduced likelihood of data breaches or compliance repercussions, ensuring secure operating frameworks.

Cayuse invites current and future partners to connect and explore secure, compliant, and collaborative opportunities that leverage their CMMC Level 2 certification to protect and accomplish the federal mission.

For additional information or inquiries about partnerships, please contact info@cayusegov.com or our government inquiries line at 541-278-4660.

Cayuse Holdings, a 100% Indian-Owned Economic Enterprise of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR), is a leading provider of a wide variety of solutions for government, commercial, and tribal clients. Established in 2006 and headquartered near Pendleton, Oregon, with offices in Arlington, Virgina, and Honolulu, Hawaii, Cayuse offers a broad range of services across its 21 subsidiary companies and four joint ventures. With a mission to provide trusted value, rewarding careers, and contribute to the growth of the CTUIR, Cayuse is dedicated to growing both the company and its people.

cayusegov.com