Cayuse Holdings Donates $5,000 to Support Nixyaawii Community School FBLA Chapter

(Students Daijha Roper (sophomore), Brody Kenney (sophomore), Nevaeh Moore (senior) and Ryan Titus McCoy (Senior); NCS FBLA faculty leader Christina Grace-Thomas; Cayuse Holdings board member Leo Steward; and Cayuse staff member Dazon Sigo | Photo courtesy of Cayuse Holdings)

Cayuse Holdings (Cayuse) recently donated $5,000 to the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter at Nixyaawii Community School (NCS) of the Pendleton School District. At a spirited student assembly, Cayuse presented a ceremonial check to the group, rallying the FBLA team as they prepared to head off to the State competition.

With these funds, FBLA students purchased matching polos and blazers — the team’s first-ever coordinated uniforms — and received critical support for travel expenses to the Regional and State competitions. The gift marks a step forward in helping young leaders represent their school and community with pride.

Representatives from Cayuse Holdings were on hand for the assembly, including board member Leo Stewart, and Cayuse staff member Dazon Sigo.

Christina Grace-Thomas, NCS FBLA faculty leader, highlighted the impact the professional dress code has had on students: “One of the most striking aspects of the FBLA experience is the transformation that occurs through the professional dress code. Beyond the classroom, our students have shared that wearing professional attire helped make the high-stakes environment feel normal and even empowering. One of our members reflected that they never would have seen themselves in professional business wear during high school if it weren’t for the encouragement and standards of FBLA.”

Grace-Thomas also recognized the collective achievements of the chapter: “In addition to our individual successes, our chapter was honored at our last conference. Nixyaawii was officially designated as a ‘Champion Chapter’ this year, highlighting our shared commitment to service, leadership, and the core values of FBLA.

“Our chapter is part of the Blue Mountain Region, led by our dedicated student officer team: President Nevaeh, Vice President Landon, Secretary Liana, Treasurer Titus, and Reporter Brody,” she added. “This is our second year as a club, and these students have already proven themselves to be exceptional leaders at our school and in the local community. The team competed at the Blue Mountain Regionals in January, and at States in April in Eugene, Oregon. Cayuse’s gift means so much to our students — not just for what they can now wear, but for the encouragement of knowing our community believes in them.”

Randy Willis, Chief Executive Officer of Cayuse Holdings, shared his thoughts: “Supporting local students is a responsibility we take to heart. Our roots run deep in the Pendleton area and with the CTUIR, and education is one of the ways we build brighter futures together. The passion shown by the FBLA chapter at Nixyaawii Community School reminds us how important it is to invest in young leaders and give them the tools to succeed. We’re proud to stand behind them as they represent themselves and the community.”

Cayuse Holdings, a 100% Indian-Owned Economic Enterprise of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR), is a leading provider of a wide variety of solutions for government, commercial, and tribal clients. Established in 2006 and headquartered near Pendleton, Oregon, with offices in Arlington, VA, and Honolulu, HI, Cayuse offers a broad range of services across its 21 subsidiary companies and four joint ventures. With a mission to provide trusted value, rewarding careers, and contribute to the growth of the CTUIR, Cayuse is dedicated to growing both the company and its people.

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