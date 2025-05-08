Cayuse Holdings Supports CTUIR Culture Night Program with Employee-Driven Donation

(Cayuse Holdings and its employees donated $13,500 to CTUIR Culture Night. Pictured are: Back row – Zenaida Lyles, Family Engagement Grant Specialist; Karen Malcolm, Cayuse Holdings; Ron Smith, Cayuse Federal Services; Preston Eagleheart, Cayuse Government Services; and Debra Croswell, Cayuse Native Solutions. Middle row – Kathleen Kerwin, CTUIR community member; Celeste Reeves, Culture Night sewing instructor; Vivian Demary, Culture Night sewing instructor; Megan VanPelt, Family Engagement Specialist; Keeyana Mata, Family Engagement Specialist; DeArcie Abraham, CTUIR community member. Front row: Cicily Moses, Family Engagement Early Childhood Collaborative Coordinator, Jacoah Scott, CTUIR community member/dedicated culture night participant | Photo courtesy of Cayuse Holdings)

Cayuse Holdings (Cayuse), a foremost provider of services to federal government, commercial and tribal clients, today announced a significant donation to support the Culture Night activities of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR). In a display of community spirit, Cayuse employees chose to contribute all or part of their 2024 holiday gift amounts to this meaningful cause, with support from the company.

Randy Willis, CEO of Cayuse, expressed enthusiasm for the collaborative effort, stating, “We are incredibly proud of our team’s generosity and their commitment to enriching our community. This donation to the CTUIR Family Engagement Program for the operation of Culture Night activities is a reflection of our collective values and the deep ties we share with the traditions and future of the people of the CTUIR.”

Culture Night is a community-driven initiative that provides an essential platform for cultural practice and learning. It offers a wide variety of activities, including hand game demonstrations, traditional storytelling, and Powwow practices. The program has been instrumental in nurturing cultural identity and leadership among the youth, fostering community engagement, and ensuring the transmission of invaluable cultural knowledge.

Dionne Bronson, CTUIR Family Engagement program manager, graciously accepted the donation, remarking, “The authenticity and continuation of Culture Night programming relies on community support, including financial support and this generous contribution from Cayuse Holdings and its employees will greatly enhance our efforts to provide consistent cultural programming. Together, we are keeping the promise of cultural continuity alive for our children and future generations.”

Among the many voices uplifted by the Culture Night Program is local participant DeArcie Abraham, who shared the personal significance of the program: “Culture Night isn’t just an event, it’s where I connect with my roots and community. It’s a place of learning and joy that reminds me every week of who we are and the strength we carry forward from our ancestors.”

This donation stands as a testament to Cayuse’s unwavering dedication to fostering sustainable growth within Native American communities.

Cayuse Holdings, a 100% Indian-Owned Economic Enterprise of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR), is a leading provider of a wide variety of solutions for government, commercial, and tribal clients. Established in 2006 and headquartered near Pendleton, Oregon, with offices in Arlington, VA, and Honolulu, HI, Cayuse offers a broad range of services across its 21 subsidiary companies and four joint ventures. With a mission to provide trusted value, rewarding careers, and contribute to the growth of the CTUIR, Cayuse is dedicated to growing both the company and its people.

cayuseholdings.com