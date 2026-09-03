Ceiling: Unlimited Announces Women’s Intermediate Distance Training Group for Walkers & Runners

5K runners looking to increase their mileage and stamina often encounter a “messy middle,” meaning the gap between being a beginner and a more experienced athlete. There is no obvious second step for advancement, just a distant, difficult goal somewhere on the horizon.

Ceiling:Unlimited’s Women’s Intermediate Distance Training Group aims to fill the gap. Welcoming runners and walkers who are comfortable at the 5K distance, this group will provide participants with the skills they need to reach distances of 10K to 10 miles, practiced within a happiness-first fitness philosophy.

Participants will gain trail skills, explore efficient form, practice nutrition and recovery techniques appropriate to middle distances, and learn about cold weather gear adaptations while safely building mileage over ten weeks.

Unique to Ceiling:Unlimited offerings is a focus on “happiness-maxxing” every workout, ensuring that each busy woman leaves her workout more energized than when she arrived. Attention to mindset issues like these is the key to creating consistent, sustainable, and enjoyable fitness.

“My training groups encourage women to examine what fitness is for in their lives, and to aim their efforts in that direction. The company and support of other participants help us hear and stay true to ourselves amid the din of toxic fitness culture. We are powerful when we create healthy habits, together,” said Michelle Poirot, coach.

Poirot has coached beginner runners for 13 years and is an RRCA-certified running coach and a Duke University-certified health coach. As the owner of Ceiling: Unlimited Health Coaching, she encourages midlife women to build a joyful, consistent and sustainable relationship with movement.

The training group runs from September 12 to November 14.

ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com