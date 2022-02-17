Celebrate 22 Years of Advocacy with the Latino Community Association at its Gala de Oro Fundraiser

(Conjunto Alegre, November 2021 | Photo courtesy of Latino Community Association)

Gala de Oro is a golden opportunity to dine, dance, mingle and support the work of the Latino Community Association (LCA). Join LCA on April 2 at Eagle Crest Resort, 1522 Cline Falls Road in Redmond, for an unforgettable evening to celebrate 22 years of building community.

Doors will open at 5pm with cocktails and conversation. The resort will serve a tasty Latin American-inspired dinner at 6:30pm. During dinner, LCA will share highlights and stories of their work and invite guests to contribute to their mission. Interactive auction activities will add to the fun.

As the dinner festivities end, dancing to the live sounds of Conjunto Alegre of Portland will begin and close out the evening from 8-11:30pm. Appetizers are included for dance guests.

All funds raised at the gala will support LCA’s mission to empower Latino families to thrive in Central Oregon.

Buy tickets before midnight on March 6 and get an early bird discount: $110 for the dinner and dance, and $25 for the dance only. After that date, the prices will increase. For those who like to dress up, this year’s theme is “black and white.” To buy tickets, visit galadeoro.org.

About Latino Community Association

Since 2000, the Latino Community Association (LCA) has been empowering Latino families and children and building bridges across cultures to create a more resilient Central Oregon. In partnership with caring individuals, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, LCA remains committed to ensuring full participation of Latinos in our communities. Programs of LCA include: Workforce Education and Training, Family Empowerment, Healthy Families, Youth Rising and Cultural Enrichment. Its services impact more than 8,000 people every year. For more information or to join LCA, visit latinocommunityassociation.org or call 541-382-4366.

