Celebrate Community & Join Us as a Volunteer for I Like Pie Fun Run/Walk

The annual I Like Pie Fun Run/Walk returns this Thanksgiving morning, November 28, bringing people together to celebrate community, enjoy some holiday fun, and support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend (BGCB). This event is made possible thanks to the incredible efforts of Cascade Relays and FootZone, whose partnership and support help BGCB continue serving the youth of Bend as we celebrate 30 years together.

Volunteer Opportunities

With shifts available from 5am-2pm, there’s a time that fits everyone’s schedule. Whether you’re an early riser or prefer to help later in the morning, we have a role for you.

Volunteer Roles Include:

Course setup

Registration

Handing out pie

Cheering on participants

Why Volunteer?

Earn community service hours

Meet new people and enjoy the festive atmosphere

Support youth programs in our community

Start your Thanksgiving with fun and purpose

Quote from Bess Goggins, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend:

“As we come together to celebrate this wonderful community event, I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of support we receive each year. The I Like Pie Fun Run/Walk is not only a fun tradition but a meaningful way to make a lasting impact on the youth we serve. By volunteering, you’re helping us provide life-changing opportunities for kids in Bend. I invite everyone to join us this Thanksgiving; let’s spread joy, build connections, and make a difference together.”

This Thanksgiving, come together with us to spread joy and make a difference. Sign up for shifts at bgcbend.org/volunteer or contact Alice at alice@bgcbend.org for more details.

About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend:

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend are committed to providing youth with opportunities for growth that inspire and empower them to reach their full potential in the classroom, at home, and in our community. Through enriching programs and supportive relationships, we create a place where every child feels safe, valued, and motivated to succeed.

bgcbend.org