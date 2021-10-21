Celebrate Halloween at the Museum

(Photo | by Todd Cary)

The High Desert Museum rolls out Halloween fun for all!

Calling All Ghouls and Goblins

Are your littles already excited to wear their Halloween costumes? Say yes to the dress, and join us for a High Desert Halloween on Saturday, October 23!

In our family friendly Halloween celebration, hear tales that make you tremble. Uncover myths about not-so wicked wildlife. Visit the Miller family and explore their favorite spooky traditions from the early 20th century. Costumes encouraged.

HIGH DESERT HALLOWEEN

Saturday, October 23

10am-1pm

FREE with Museum admission

Meet the Creatures of the Night

Did you hear that? Whoooo was it? Backpack Explorers on Tuesday, October 26 has a special Halloween spin! Give your child the chance to get a close-up look at some of the many creatures that come out at night.

Every Tuesday in Backpack Explorers, take your little on an adventure. Children ages three-five can investigate science, art, music and stories. They’ll don backpacks filled with exciting objects while journeying through the Museum.

BACKPACK EXPLORERS: CREATURES OF THE NIGHT

Tuesday, October 26

10-11am

$15 per child. Members receive 20 percent discount. Non-members pay Museum admission for accompanying adult.

Due to face covering requirements at the Museum, we ask that caregivers bring to the program only the children between 3 and 5 years old registered for Backpack Explorers. Everyone is required to wear a face covering.

RSVP: Registration

Bend’s Biggest Little Art Show Comes to the High Desert Museum

It began in the fall of 2013. Bright Place Gallery in Bend debuted The 20-Dollar Art Show as a vehicle for budding artists to share their art with the public. Fast-forward to 2021 when the beloved event comes to the High Desert Museum!

Join us Saturday, October 30 for the Opening Night Party featuring thousands of pieces of original art by over 100 local artists. Bend poet and artist MOsley WOtta will MC the event, with special guest Killy Holiday. There will be food, drinks and $20 art. Costumes encouraged. Portions of the event will be held outside, rain or shine. Come dressed for the elements!

Participants will be required to show upon arrival a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours and a photo ID. Those under 12 years of age are welcome without a vaccination card or negative test.

Everyone is required to wear a face covering outdoors and inside the Museum. Please be respectful of space and keep a six-foot distance between parties.

THE 20-DOLLAR ART SHOW OPENING NIGHT PARTY

Saturday, October 30

5-9pm

Participants may line up beginning at 4pm.

$5 per person

Buy Tickets

