Celebrate the Holidays with an Unforgettable Feast While Supporting a Great Cause

(Photo | Courtesy of The Center Foundation)

The Center Foundation is pleased to announce the firstl Feast for a Cause, a fundraiser to support its high school sports medicine program. Feast for a Cause offers luxury holiday dinner packages for four people available for pickup or delivery on three different dates throughout December. This fundraiser provides a high-quality, in-home dining experience crafted by Bowtie Catering, while also respecting the need for smaller holiday gatherings this year.



Participants select from three different menu packages — Alaskan king crab, prime rib or surf-n-turf. Each package includes all side dishes, dessert, a bottle of fine wine (2 bottles in the surf-n-turf package), detailed cooking instructions and a commemorative insulated cooler tote. Curbside pickup is available in Bend, and free delivery is offered throughout Central Oregon, including Bend, Redmond, Sisters, La Pine, Sunriver, Madras and Prineville. All proceeds from Feast for a Cause sales will benefit The Center Foundation’s high school sports medicine program, helping keep Central Oregon youth safe while playing sports.



Feast for a Cause is made possible by support from title sponsor BendBroadband, and event partners First Interstate Bank and Bowtie Catering.

WHERE: Visit CenterFoundation.org/feast-for-a-cause to order.

WHEN: Feast for a Cause is taking orders now through Friday, December 11, while supplies last. Limited quantities are available.

centerfoundation.org