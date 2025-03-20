Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day with CODSN at Cascade Lakes Brewing

Join the Central Oregon Disability Support Network (CODSN) in celebrating World Down Syndrome Day at Cascade Lakes Pub on Reed Market! This annual global awareness day, observed on March 21, highlights the abilities, achievements, and contributions of individuals with Down syndrome.

Did you know that people with Down syndrome have three copies of the 21st chromosome? That’s why we celebrate on 3/21! People with Down syndrome live full and enriching lives — earning diplomas and college degrees, pursuing careers, living independently, driving, and forming meaningful relationships. World Down Syndrome Day is a time to recognize their talents, strengths, and contributions to our communities.

Raise a Pint for a Cause!

Join us at Cascade Lakes Pub on Reed Market on March 21st, where $1 from every pint sold will be donated to CODSN! Your support helps CODSN continue its work empowering individuals with Disabilities and their families through advocacy, education, and community support.

WHEN: Friday, March 21, 2025

WHERE: Cascade Lakes Pub on Reed Market, Bend

WHAT: A community celebration and fundraiser—enjoy a pint while supporting a great cause!

Reserve a table to join us by visiting codsn.org/events-and-calendar

“We invite everyone to come together to celebrate inclusion, raise awareness, and support individuals with Down syndrome and their families,” said Dianna J. Hansen, executive director of CODSN. “This is a fantastic way to learn more about the incredible achievements of people with Down syndrome while enjoying a great evening with our community.”

codsn.org