Celebrating 30 Years of Impact

(Photos courtesy of Boys & Girls Club of Bend)

This was a milestone year — our 30th anniversary of serving the Central Oregon community.

Our 2024 Annual Report is now available. We invite you to take a look:

Here’s just a glimpse of what your support made possible:

  • 82,000 service hours across 17,996 total Club visits
  • More than $400,000 in scholarship support for families
  • 96% of members say adults at Club listen and encourage them
  • 325 guests helped raise a record-breaking $350,000 at Flannel & Frost
  • Hands-on career exploration with more than 40 business partners through WorkforceWednesday

Every stat tells a story. Every moment matters. And we believe that kids these days WILL change the world.

bgcbend.org

