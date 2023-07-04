Celebrating 78 Years of Cowboy Culture in Crook County

(Photo courtesy of Crooked River Roundup)

In Crook County, the Cowboy Capital of Oregon, we celebrate our Western heritage and lifestyle in a big way. Held annually, in June and July, at the Crook County Fairgrounds in Prineville, the Crooked River Roundup Association puts on two separate events that include a PRCA-sanctioned rodeo and the largest parimutuel horse races in the State of Oregon. The rodeo is less than two weeks away, so it’s time to bust out your Western wardrobe as Crook County welcomes rodeo fans to one of Oregon’s oldest family-friendly events—the historic Crooked River Roundup (CRR) rodeo, which is scheduled for Thursday, June 22, through Saturday, June 24. Along with world-class professional contestants, CRR welcomes back fan-favorite Young Guns. Unique to Oregon Pro Rodeo, Young Guns showcases the next generation of rodeo competitors from ages six to 18. These contestants will compete alongside world champions during CRR’s PRCA performances held nightly Thursday through Saturday.

The Crooked River Roundup Rodeo & Horse Races are the largest events in Prineville. Thousands of people from all across the United States attend these events. The estimated economic impact the Crooked River Roundup has on the Prineville community is estimated to be $2,045,000 every year.

2023 Rodeo Queen Mayzee Dalton is very proud to be a homegrown second-generation CRR royalty. Mayzee will commence her reign over all Roundup events and represent CRR throughout the Northwest.

2023 Grand Marshal Doug Smith has served on the CRR Board for 46 years, working tirelessly to build the Rodeo and Races and strengthen supporting efforts. CRR is pleased to honor Doug as a dedicated community leader and longtime board member. His service and contributions have been significant in producing the Rodeo and Races and so many other special offerings we’ve been able to provide through the years.

“We’re proud to produce one of the most respected rodeos in the Northwest, which draws top cowboys and cowgirls from all over the world,” said CRR Board President Steve Holliday. “Our committee has spent the last year planning an even bigger, better experience for this family-friendly event. But this is more than just a pro rodeo: The Crooked River Roundup unites our neighbors and affords us the tremendous privilege of investing in and giving back to our community. In fact, over the last seven years, CRR has raised over $100,000 and donated to more than 35 local organizations.”

Tickets are available for purchase now, online only! Fans are encouraged to get their tickets purchased as soon as possible due to sellout crowds last year.

Beyond the Rodeo, CRR will host its parimutuel horse racing from Wednesday, July 12, through Saturday, July 15, 2023.

About the Crooked River Roundup:

Produced by a dedicated Board of Directors and over 500 volunteers, Prineville’s CRR brings together community members and visitors to witness the athleticism of the nation’s top rodeo stock, cowboys, and cowgirls. Started by local ranchers in 1945 to celebrate the cultural heritage of the “Cowboy Capital of Oregon,” the CRR has evolved into one of the oldest family-friendly events in Oregon and the largest in Crook County. CRR consists of a PRCA-sanctioned rodeo the last weekend of June and four days of Oregon’s largest parimutuel horse racing in July.

crookedriverroundup.com