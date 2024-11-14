Celebrating Veterans Small Business Week!

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

In celebration of Veterans Small Business Week, we recognize the contributions of veteran business owners and the unique challenges they face and we’re excited to announce a new opportunity to support veteran entrepreneurship.

COCC is proud to offer Startup Training Resources to Inspire Veteran Entrepreneurship (STRIVE) in partnership with Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF). As one of only eight colleges in the nation offering this prestigious program, COCC is dedicated to helping veterans and military families achieve their business goals.

Whether you’re launching a new business or ready to grow, STRIVE combines online assignments, in-person learning, and dedicated mentorship to guide you every step of the way. Participants will learn how to tackle business challenges, build a supportive network, and polish their ideas for success. The program culminates in a Pitch Your Idea competition, offering up to $10,000 in funding to winning projects.

Open to honorably discharged veterans, spouses, active-duty service members, National Guard, and Reserves, STRIVE provides everything you need to bring your entrepreneurial dreams to life. Complimentary dinners, expert guidance, and long-term support are all part of this powerful program.

Tuesdays, January 14 to March 4, 2025

Take the next step toward your entrepreneurial goals — learn more and apply today!

For questions, please contact Keith Sherrill, Small Business Management coordinator at 541-318-3764 or ksherrill@cocc.edu.

National and State Resources for Veteran-Owned Businesses

The Oregon Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network compiled a valuable guide to national and state resources for veteran business owners. The resources and support outlined here represent a wealth of opportunities to build and grow veteran-owned businesses across Oregon and the U.S. We thank the Oregon SBDC for its continued commitment to those who have served. Read more…

Upcoming Small Business Courses

This class teaches small business owners how to know what to look for on their P&L and Balance sheet to determine maximum profitability. Topics covered will include common bookkeeping errors, different pricing methodologies, supplier negotiation and more.

Instructor: Jennifer Gould

Thursday, December 12

6-7:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; $29

Register Now

If you are a business owner or manager, understanding your company finances is the foundation of success. You already know your product or service, now take the time to get to know your numbers!

Instructor: Maureen Quinn

Wednesday, December 4

11am-1pm

Online Zoom; $29

Register Now

cocc.edu